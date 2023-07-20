^

Korean Wave

K-drama shot in the Philippines 'Big Bet' wins big at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 3:52pm
K-drama shot in the Philippines 'Big Bet' wins big at 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards
Korean star Son Suk-ku (left) and Filipino actor Nico Antonio (right) play cops who are trying to solve a murder case that involves a Korean casino mogul set in the Philippines.
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean drama "Big Bet" that was filmed in the Philippines won two major awards at yesterday's 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards held in Incheon's Paradise City in South Korea. 

Lee Dong-hwi won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Yang Jeong-pal who is the handler of Cha Mu-sik. The latter is played by legendary Korean actor Choi Min-sik, who starred in the cult favorite Park Chan-wook film, "Oldboy." It is the seasoned actor's return to the small screen after 1997's "Love and Separation." 

"Big Bet" was also named Best Drama at the second edition of the awards ceremony that honors the best shows produced by streaming platforms in South Korea. 

WATCH: Trailer for Korean drama "Big Bet"

The drama follows Cha Mu-sik, a Korean casino mogul who has found wealth and fame in the Philippine casino industry. His life turns upside down when he finds himself entangled in a murder case. 

Apart from the two, the drama also stars Son Suk-ku as police officer Oh Seung-hoon who is sent to the Philippines to solve the case. He works closely with Mark Flores, a Filipino cop played by Nico Antonio. 

Apart from Nico, other Filipino actors who appeared in "Big Bet" were Bembol Roco, Ronnie Lazaro and Epy Quizon. — Video from Disney+ Singapore YouTube channel

RELATED: Their glory: Song Hye Kyo wins Daesang, Lim Ji Yeon is Best Supporting Actress at Blue Dragon Series Awards

CHOI MIN SIK

K-DRAMA

NICO ANTONIO
