^

Korean Wave

Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 2:56pm
Park Eun Bin, Lee Je Hoon reuniting to host 28th Busan International Film Festival
Composite images of Korean actors Lee Je Hoon and Park Eun Bin during their recent visits to the Philippines in 2023
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell, Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars Park Eun Bin and Lee Je Hoon have been tapped to host the opening ceremony of this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea, the festival's 28th edition.

The two actors previously worked together on the 2014 television series "Secret Door," with Je Hoon as the young Crown Prince Sado and Eun Bin as his wife Lady Hyegyeong.

Following their collaboration, Je Hoon went on to appear in other successful series such as "Signal" and "Taxi Driver," as well as films like 2020's "Time To Hunt," which earned him a nomination for Best Actor at that year's Baeksang Arts Awards.

Eun Bin meanwhile broke through in the sports drama "Hot Stove League" and the series "The King's Affection." But she is now best known as the titular character in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," a role that garnered her this year's Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize in Television.

The BIFF confirmed Eun Bin and Je Hoon's involvement to inaugurate the festival on October 4 in BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center.

Related: Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

The festival will run until October 13, and in between the 18th Asian Contents & Film Market will be held from October 7 to 10.

Three special premieres for Korean films will be held at BIFF this year: Baek Jong Yul's sequel to "Believer," Lee Choong Hyun's "Ballerina" starring Jeon Jeong So and Kim Ji Hoon, and Kim Chang Hoon's "Hopeless" starring Song Joong Ki.

Also highly-anticipated at BIFF this year is the directorial debut of the Oscar-winning co-writer of "Parasite" Han Jin-won in the television series "Running Mate."

Filipino producer Bianca Balbuena — whose credits include "That Thing Called Tadhana," "#WalangForever," "Gusto Kita With All My Hypothalamus," "Mina-anud," and "Fan Girl" — serves on the jury for the Sonje Award alongside Korea's Jang Kun Jae and China's Wei Shujun.

The Sonje Award is given to the best Korean and Asian short films in the BIFF's Wide Angle section, with each victorious director also winning KRW 10,000,000 (almost P430,000) for their next project.

RELATED: 'Taxi Driver' starring Lee Je Hoon getting 3rd season

vuukle comment

BUSAN

BUSAN FILM FESTIVAL

BUSAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

PARK EUN BIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform
12 days ago

BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
BTS member J-Hope delighted his fans and the ARMY when he posted a photo of himself in military uniform on Instagram.&nb...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Best fan service: Seo In Guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw' at first Manila fan meeting
August 14, 2023 - 12:18pm

Best fan service: Seo In Guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw' at first Manila fan meeting

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 14, 2023 - 12:18pm
The "Cafe Minamdang" star indulged his fans for more than two hours at the first stop of his Asian fan meeting tour.&nbs...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia' teaser
August 13, 2023 - 1:50pm

WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia' teaser

By Kristofer Purnell | August 13, 2023 - 1:50pm
The Korean disaster movie "Concrete Utopia," starring Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, will be releasing in the Philippines...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Min Ho latest public appearance goes viral
August 12, 2023 - 10:25am

Lee Min Ho latest public appearance goes viral

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 12, 2023 - 10:25am
Photos of the star during the event immediately went viral, with many on social media commenting about the actor's look at...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Business Proposal' star Kim Sejeong to hold first Manila concert tour
August 10, 2023 - 1:11pm

'Business Proposal' star Kim Sejeong to hold first Manila concert tour

By Kathleen A. Llemit | August 10, 2023 - 1:11pm
Sejeong is holding her concert tour, “The ?," on  October 1 in New Frontier Theater as presented by Wilbros L...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: BLACKPINK's Ros&eacute; reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup
August 9, 2023 - 10:18am

WATCH: BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup

By Kristofer Purnell | August 9, 2023 - 10:18am
Korean singer Rosé of the girl group BLACKPINK had a brief humorous reaction to actress Andrea Brillantes sharing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with