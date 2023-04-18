^

Korean Wave

'Taxi Driver' starring Lee Je Hoon getting 3rd season

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 5:22pm
'Taxi Driver' starring Lee Je Hoon getting 3rd season
Lee Je Hoon in "Taxi Driver"
MANILA, Philippines  — South Korea's Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) has confirmed that the revenge-driven show "Taxi Driver" starring Lee Je Hoon is getting a third season.

The announcement came a day after the finale for the show's second season aired on SBS and other streaming platforms yesterday.

"'Taxi Driver' was recently confirmed for a Season 3," said a representative of the series' production team in a statement. "We plan to start discussions with the actors, writer, and director from now on."

While discussions continue for casting, the 38-year-old Je Hoon has repeatedly expressed in interviews he was open to to returning for another season.

Related: 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo salary per episode may surprise viewers

"Taxi Driver" follows Je Hoon's Kim Do-gi, an ex-military academy graduate who works as a taxi driver with "revenge-call" services for clients.

Following a successful debut run in 2021, the recently-concluded second season marked even higher ratings, with the finale even scoring the highest viewership ratings of a mini-series in Korea for 2023 to date.

Season 2 saw Je Hoon returning with Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram alongside newcomer Shin Jae Ha. Actress-model Esom, who was in the first season, was not in season 2 due to scheduling issues.

Je Hoon was in the Philippines last March for his "Vacation" fan meet, which was not his first time in the country having previously been to Palawan to take part in typhoon relief operations.

RELATED: 'Na-miss ko kayo!': Lee Je Hoon is excited to meet his Filipino fans in person

