Korean Wave

K-pop group NewJeans named new global ambassadors in time for 501 jeans' 150th anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 10:29am
K-pop group NewJeans
Levi's Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group NewJeans was tapped as the new global ambassadors of Levi’s to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the clothing brand's 501 jeans. 

The year-long partnership – spanning Spring/Summer ‘23 and Autumn/Winter ‘23 – will include a new campaign featuring the brand as well as concerts and appearances.

NewJeans – an all-girl group featuring members MINJI, HANNI, DANIELLE, HAERIN, and HYEIN – has stolen the hearts of Gen-Z with their forward-thinking reimaginings of 2000s sounds seamlessly blended with K-pop. 

After breaking out with the buzzy music video for their debut single “Attention,” NewJeans proceeded to challenge perceptions of their music with bold singles “Hype Boy” and “Cookie” from their self-titled debut EP. Their following singles, “Ditto” and “OMG,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 while further expanding their sound. 

In addition to their music, NewJeans has earned fans worldwide for their innovative aesthetics. Known for their Y2K-inspired fashion mixed with modern trends, NewJeans have become idols for Gen-Z while demonstrating the influence of K-Pop on global fashion. 

The group’s name, “NewJeans,” refers to their aspirations to become timeless icons of a new era, like jeans, that people never become tired of putting on. No jeans have been more timeless than Levi’s 501 Originals. For over 150 years, they have remained at the center of fashion while evolving their iconic style and expanding their influence around the globe. It’s these shared beliefs that laid the foundation for the partnership between the brand's jeans and NewJeans.

“NewJeans is a talented group that has looked to the past for inspiration while boldly blazing their own unique future in culture,” said Chris Jackman, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Levi’s.

“As the group’s influence on the music industry and culture continues to grow, we’re excited to be a part of their journey and help NewJeans connect with fans globally in a fresh and authentic way,” he added. 

“We’re honored and thrilled to represent Levi’s, a timeless brand that literally created the world’s most iconic new jeans while constantly looking towards the future,” said NewJeans. 

“Because of their genuine support for youth culture and our admiration for their beautiful brand, this is a natural partnership.”

To kick off their partnership, the clothing label will be releasing a brand campaign featuring NewJeans that celebrates the group’s positive energy and each member’s unique personality all while wearing items from the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The inspiring and iconic group can be seen sporting the 501 and 501 Original as well as T-shirts, denim shirts and truckers.

Additionally, NewJeans will celebrate 501 Day on May 20 th – the date in 1873 when Levi Strauss & Co. was granted a patent on the process of riveting pants – in Seoul with a live performance. 

Throughout the year, NewJeans will continue to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 501 jeans and will represent the brand as a global ambassador.

RELATEDFirst Levi's Philippines store with hand-painting, embroidery opens in MOA 

Philstar
