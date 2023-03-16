Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo had a welcome surprise after learning that BTS member Jungkook was live jamming to the former's hit song "Give Me Your Forever."

Thousands of BTS fans — ARMYs — tuned in to Jungkook's livestream on the fan community platform Weverse last March 14.

Jungkook then lined up Zack's song after it was requested by a fan account and appeared to have liked it, "Oh, his voice is so good, I like it. I’ll be saving this song already."

Zack later found out what had happened and took to social media to give his reaction.

"I [just woke up] and apparently I was blowing up on social media because... THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO 'GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER.' I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SH*T. He even said he added my song to his playlist," Zack wrote on his social media accounts.

so i jwu and apparently i was blowing up on social media because…. THE JUNGKOOK. THE GOLDEN MAKNAE. JUST LISTENED TO GIVE ME YOUR FOREVER. I CAN NOW DIE IN PEACE HOLY SHT. ?????? he even said he added my song to his playlist ???????????? pic.twitter.com/itNcIT9VI4 — Zack Tabudlo (@zacktabudlo) March 14, 2023

The Filipino singer also thanked the fan account who requested "Give Me Your Forever."

Filipino ARMYs got even more excited when Jungkook said "mahal ko kayo" at the suggestion of another Filipino fan, and also played Young Cocoa's "Manila" and Fern.'s "Want You Bad."

Jungkook's fellow BTS member V had previously featured Paolo Sandejas' song "Sorry" in a video last year as the Korean singer was driving.

Zack rose to popularity during the first season of "The Voice Philippines" before going on to release hits like "Nangangamba," "Binibini," "Habang Buhay," "Pano," and "Asan Ka Na Ba."

Jungkook on the other hand is one of the few remaining BTS members who have yet to release a solo album since the group decided to go on an indefinite hiatus, although he featured on Charlie Puth's "Left and Right" last June 2022 and sang "Dreamers" for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook is expected to be the last member to enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service — Jin and J-Hope have already began their enlistment processes — before the group reunites in 2025.

RELATED: Keenan Te wants collabs with Inigo Pascual, Zack Tabudlo