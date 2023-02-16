'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop all-girl group Momoland announced that they are now disbanded.

In Nancy's Instagram account, she said the group decided to part ways “after a long, deep discussion.”

"First of all, we sincerely apologize to our Merries facing the news through an article. We are truly sorry for the late update," she said.

"Afer a long, deep discussion, the six of us members have decided to support each other to have a great beginning going forward," she added.

Nancy said that the group will "always be a team" eventhough they decided to part ways.

“We are deeply sorry that we couldn’t let you guys know sooner, but sincerely thank each and everyone that have patiently waited for us,” she said.

"Moving forward, please continue to support and love MOMOLAND and each and every member's path. Thank you," she said.

Consisting of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy, Momoland is known for their songs “Bboom Bboom,” “Baam,” “Banana Chacha” and “I’m So Hot,” to name a few.

