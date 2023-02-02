^

Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 10:23am
From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.
AFP/ Angela Weiss, Alberto Pizzoli

MANILA, Philippines — British actress Katy Louise Saunders is now preparing for her baby with Korean star Song Joong Ki.

According to Dispatch, Katy was seen with her mother, shopping for baby products in South Korea. 

Katy came to South Korea with Song recently. The report also said that Song ensured that Katy's life in Korea will be comfortable. 

Song even brought over Katy's parents to South Korea after learning the pregnancy. They are now living in a $16 million villa in Itaewon. 

Song announced his marriage and new baby with Katy last Monday.

Song wrote an open letter for his fans on the actor's official fan cafe. In the letter, he announced his marriage to Saunders and their baby on the way.

"Hello, this is Joong Ki. I wanted to share the happiest and most important promise in my life with you all. I have promised Katy Louise Saunders, who has been supporting me and sharing time together, to spend the rest of my life together," he said.

He shared why he decided to settle down with Katy.

"She has a kind heart and she has led a passionate life. She is a wise and amazing person, who I admire. Thanks to her, I'm becoming a better person."

