Good Boy is here: Kim Seon Ho arrives in Manila for first Philippine fan meet

"Start-Up" star Kim Seon-ho arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his first live fan meeting in the country on January 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — For many Team Good Boy members in the country, they're finally going to see Kim Seon-ho in the flesh for his first-ever live fan meeting in the country tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The "Start-Up" star arrived in the wee hours of the morning today in an all-black ensemble: black t-shirt and pants, black jacket, black facemask, black baseball cap and black shoes with white shoe laces.

As expected, fans and supporters warmly greeted the bedimpled Korean superstar who also made them fall for him in his other dramas such as "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Welcome to Waikiki 2" and "100 Days My Prince."

Manila is one of the stops of his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia Tour.

OMG he’s here na talaga!!! Welcome to the Philippines my loves #KimSeonHo pic.twitter.com/HMqmfumM1i — queen?? (@ksh_queenfairy) January 21, 2023

GOOD BOY IS HERE NA!!????????



WELCOME TO THE PHILIPPINES SEON-HO????????#KimSeonHo #KIMSEONHOinMNL pic.twitter.com/9qkeXEiyp8 — Nozomiii | fan account (@svnghoonieeee) January 21, 2023

RELATED: Sipa, Chicharon: 5 things 'Start Up' star Kim Seon-ho enjoyed with Filipino fans at fan meet