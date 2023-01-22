^

Korean Wave

Good Boy is here: Kim Seon Ho arrives in Manila for first Philippine fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 10:13am
Good Boy is here: Kim Seon Ho arrives in Manila for first Philippine fan meet
"Start-Up" star Kim Seon-ho arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his first live fan meeting in the country on January 22, 2023.
Salvatore Harace, deydattt, kdramacosmic via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — For many Team Good Boy members in the country, they're finally going to see Kim Seon-ho in the flesh for his first-ever live fan meeting in the country tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

The "Start-Up" star arrived in the wee hours of the morning today in an all-black ensemble: black t-shirt and pants, black jacket, black facemask, black baseball cap and black shoes with white shoe laces. 

As expected, fans and supporters warmly greeted the bedimpled Korean superstar who also made them fall for him in his other dramas such as "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Welcome to Waikiki 2" and "100 Days My Prince." 

Manila is one of the stops of his "One, Two, Three. Smile" Asia Tour. 

RELATED: Sipa, Chicharon: 5 things 'Start Up' star Kim Seon-ho enjoyed with Filipino fans at fan meet

FAN MEET TOUR

KIM SEON HO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' J-Hope documentary premiering on Disney+ in February
23 hours ago

BTS' J-Hope documentary premiering on Disney+ in February

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
A documentary special on BTS member J-Hope will be premiering on the streaming platform Disney+ on February 17.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama&nbsp;
1 day ago

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kim Min-kyu gets another lead role as a high priest turned into an idol in the upcoming tvN drama "The Heavenly Ido...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup
3 days ago

'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
With a new year already finding its stepping, K-dramas continue to storm Netflix, ready to pull heartstrings and have viewers...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon
3 days ago

'Mahal kita': Kim Soo Hyun vows to return to Philippines again soon

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun successfully held his second Philippine fan meeting in Araneta Coliseum yesterday. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
#TeamAirport: Kim Soo Hyun arrives for Manila fan meet
4 days ago

#TeamAirport: Kim Soo Hyun arrives for Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The actor came in casual clothing, wearing a loose long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirt and loose black pants.
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series
5 days ago

K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
A fresh signee of Universal Record Philippines, Won-shik is no stranger to the Philippines. He can speak Filipino because...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with