'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix may still be bouncing off the success of "Wednesday," but in the Philippines, Korean content remains to be the streaming platform's biggest crowd-puller.

A number of K-dramas have found relative success on Netflix such as "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," "Crash Landing On You," just to name a few, because there are tons more that have yet to be tapped.

To put things into perspective, over 60% of all Netflix users watched Korean titles in 2022.

And with a new year already finding its stepping, K-dramas continue to storm the streaming platform, ready to pull heartstrings and have viewers blowing into tissue.

As such, check out what Korean series Netflix has lined up for 2023:

'Love to Hate You' (February 10)

This romantic-comedy stars Kim Ok-vin as an entertainment lawyer who hates losing to men and Yoo Teo as an actor with deep mistrust for women — and as one may expect, when life has them crossing paths they discover more than understanding about each other.

'The Glory Part 2' (March 10)

The first part of a woman (Song Hye-kyo) seeking vengeance on all who tormented her as a child came out the tail-end of 2022, and has since garnered 148 million hours viewed to be a consistent presence in the upper half of Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English TV list.

In the Philippines, it debuted at the No. 6 spot but has since risen to the top spot ahead of the second part confirmed to be released on March 10.

'Bloodhounds' (second quarter of 2023)

Kim Joo-hwan from "Midnight Runners" directed and wrote this adaptation of the Naver webtoon of the same name, starring Woo Do-hwan from "The King: Eternal Monarch," Lee Sang-yi from the aforementioned "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," Heo Jun-ho from "Kingdom," and Park Sung-woong.

Do-hwan plays Geon-woo whose rising debt sees him entering the world of loan sharks, dominated by the likes of Sung-woong's Myung-gil and Sung-woong's Mr. Choi; the presumed release date for "Bloodhounds" is around June 2023.

'Celebrity' (second quarter of 2023)

This series stars rising talent Park Gyu-young from "Sweet Home" and the aformementioned "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" as an individual who becomes a celebrity overnight, until the true reality of a life of glamor is revealed.

Starring with Gyu-young are CNBlue drummer Kang Min-hyuk, actor-singer Lee Dong-gun, and Kpop artist Jun Hyo-seong.

'Queenmaker' (second quarter of 2023)

Legendary actress Kim Hee-ae plays a public relations genius tapped to oversee the mayoral election campaign of a human rights lawyer portrayed by the as equally legendary Moon So-ri.

Hee-ae and So-ri have been in the entertainment industry for a combined total over 50 years, but this will be their first-ever Netflix collaboration.

'Black Knight' (second quarter of 2023)

"Black Knight" is based on the webtoon ‘Delivery Knight’ and set in an apocalyptic future where one percent of humanity remains in a world tormented by extreme air pollution and has a saving grace in deliverymen.

One particular battle-worn deliveryman is Kim Woo-bin's 5-8, idolized by the young Sa-wol (Kang You-seok), while on the other end of the line is Song Seung-heon's Ryu Seok whose company has capitalized the world's remaining oxygen.

'A Time Called You' (third quarter of 2023)

This remake of Taiwanese romance "Someday or One Day" has been making waves since its announcement, and even more so after the casting of Jeon Yeo-been from "Vincenzo" and Ahn Hyo-seop from "Business Proposal."

Yeo-been's Jun-hee goes back in time and meets Si-heon, who happens to be identical to her boyfriend Gu Yeon-jun who had passed away (Hyo-seop plays both characters), and caught in the middle is Kang Hoon's Jung In-gyu.

'Song of the Bandits' (third quarter of 2023)

This historical action-adventure stars Kim Nam-gil, Seo hyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung and takes place during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea, where hitmen and bandits thrive amid Japanese troops, the Korean Independence Army, and Joseon migrants.

'D.P. Season 2' (third quarter of 2023)

The six-part adaptation of webtoon "D.P Dog's Day" was well-received by audiences when it came out on Netflix in 2021 particularly for its social commentary involving the military.

Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan both return for the new season later this year as the duo of An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol, as will Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku while newcomers include Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-hyun.

'Mask Girl' (third quarter of 2023)

Actress Go Hyun-jung and singer Nana both play Kim Mo-mi, an insecure office worker who wears a mask when she live-streams, from different timelines in this adaptation of the webtoon of the same name.

'Gyeongseong Creature' (fourth quarter of 2023)

Hitmakers Park Seo-jun ("What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," "Itaewon Class") and Han So-hee ("The World of the Married," "Nevertheless") collaborate for the first time in this creature thriller set in 1945, considered to be among the darkest times in Korean history.

Also in the cast are Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon; as of November 2022, "Gyeongseong Creature" has already been greenlit for a second season.

'Sweet Home Season 2' (fourth quarter of 2023)

This apocalyptic horror series starring Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, and Park Gyu-young will pick up after the events of the first season that came out in 2020 to immense acclaim; a third season has also been confirmed and is already in development.

'Doona!' (fourth quarter of 2023)

Miss A member Suzy stars as the titular Kpop idol who is romantically entangled with Yang Se-jong's Won-joon as they share a house in this adaptation of the webtoon "The Girl Downstairs."

"Crash Landing on You" and "The Good Wife" director Lee Jung-hyo is at the helm of "Doona!" with the help of writer Jang Yu-ha.

'Daily Dose of Sunshine' (fourth quarter of 2023)

"All of Us Are Dead" creator Lee JQ tackles the interior of a psychiatric ward and its inhabitants as seen through the eyes of nurse Da-eun played by Park Bo-young.

Starring with Bo-young are Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and Lee Jung-eun.

'Goodbye Earth' (fourth quarter of 2023)

There are 200 days left before an asteroid strikes the planet in "Goodbye Earth," based on the Japanese novel "Shumatsu no Furu" by Kotaro Isaka.

In the cast are Ahn Eun-jin from "Hospital Playlist," Yoo Ah-in from "Chicago Typewriter," Kim Yoon-hye from "Vincenzo," and Jeon Seong-woo.

The following series will have release dates announced at a later time:

"Behind Your Touch" starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Ju Min-kyung, and Suho

starring Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Ju Min-kyung, and Suho "Crash Course in Romance" starring Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho

starring Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho "The Good Bad Mother" starring Ra Miran, Lee Dohyun, and Ahn Eunjin

starring Ra Miran, Lee Dohyun, and Ahn Eunjin "King the Land" starring Lee Jun Ho and Lim YoonA

starring Lee Jun Ho and Lim YoonA "Destined with You" starring Ro woon, Cho Boah, Ha jun, and Yura

starring Ro woon, Cho Boah, Ha jun, and Yura "See You In My 19th Life" starring Shin Hye-sun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Ha Yoon-Kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo

