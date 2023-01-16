K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series

Korean actor Kim Won-shik is set to star with Julie Anne San Jose in the mini-series "Pag-ibig Na Kaya."

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama star Kim Won-shik will play the second lead to Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz's mini-series "Pag-ibig Na Kaya," set to premiere in February.

A fresh signee of Universal Record Philippines, Won-shik is no stranger to the Philippines. He can speak Filipino because he stayed for six and a half years in the country.

"Pag-ibig Na Kaya" is written by JP Lopez and directed by Niq Ablao. Won-shik said he is excited to work with Ablao, whose direction of Moira dela Torre's "Paubaya" music video he has already seen.

He counts his appearance on dramas "True Beauty" and "Alchemy of Souls" as among his film credits.

He said he became easily invested in his role in “Pag-ibig Na Kaya” after reading the script and quickly felt that its overall treatment is truly inspired by K-dramas.

Although he admitted that he feels pressured since he needs to speak English and Filipino in most of his scenes, Won-shik considers filming this entire show a fantastic experience on his part and it greatly contributed to his growth as an actor.

“It’s a good experience for me. It’s my first time working with Filipino actors. When I first read the script, I felt like it’s like a Korean drama because you know, there are so many similarities. I even asked the writer if he is inspired by some K-dramas while making this. It was good! And I really wanted this role here in 'Pag-ibig Na Kaya,'" he shared.

The rest of the cast of "Pag-ibig Na Kaya" will be announced soon.

