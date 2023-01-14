^

Korean Wave

In photos: Itzy thrills fans, mallgoers with Philippine dream destination, 'Mahal Kita'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The otherwise spacious Glorietta Activity Center in Makati was jampacked with throngs of screaming fans at yesterday's Itzy press event. Even the shops at the floors above that overlook the stage were full of fans eagerly waiting for the five-member K-pop group. 

Amid confessions of wanting to try halo-halo, visiting Boracay and saying "Mahal Kita" to the delight of Filipino fans, Itzy's mere presence elicited squeals and shrieks from Philippine Midzys (fandom name). 

A fan was even lucky to have her letter picked up by event host, radio jock Rico Robles, who said he will try his best to have her letter delivered to her favorite K-pop group. 

Itzy is in town to kickoff the Asian leg of its "Checkmate" world tour today, January 14, and tomorrow, January 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena as presented by Live Nation. 

Philstar.com took shots at yesterday's event featuring Yeji, Lia, Chaeryeong, Yuna and Ryujin.  

