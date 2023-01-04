BIGBANG's Taeyang to release collab with Jimin of BTS on January 13

MANILA, Philippines — Taeyang of BIGBANG is confirmed to have collaborated with Jimin from BTS for a brand new song.

THEBLACKLABEL, the agency that handles Taeyang, announced that the Korean singer's upcoming single "VIBE" will drop on January 13 at 1 p.m. (Manila time).

In a teaser released by the label, Taeyang and Jimin are fiercely posing in their dominantly black and red outfits on a warm yellow-hued set .

"VIBE" will be Taeyang's first solo release in six years after his 2017 album "White Night," though in 2018 he had the promotional single "Louder" for the Winter Olympics hosted by Pyeongchang.

With BIGBANG, Taeyang last year released the group's comeback single "Still Life" which was their first new music in four years after their mandatory military enlistment, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the departure of Seungri from the group.

Meanwhile, this marks another collaboration for Jimin having just worked on "With You" with Ha Sung Woon for the soundtrack of Korean drama "Our Blues," so a solo venture may be on the horizon.

Jimin's bandmates J-Hope, RM and Jin have all released solo projects since BTS they were taking a break from group activities, with Jin also enlisting for the aforementioned mandatory military service and the rest of BTS expected to follow suit.

