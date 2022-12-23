BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' hitting cinemas in February 2023

In this file photo taken on April 03, 2022 South Korean boy band BTS arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. K-pop supergroup BTS on June 14, 2022 announced they were taking an indefinite "hiatus" from one of the world's most popular acts to focus on solo pursuits.

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like ARMY around the world have something to be hopeful for next year as a movie about BTS' "Yet to Come" concert in Busan, South Korea will be premiering in theaters worldwide on February 1, 2023.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” will be released in a different movie formats, including an immersive 270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, and 4DX Screen, with an expected runtime of 103 minutes.

The concert held last October 15 was part of Busan's bid to the 2030 World Expo and an opportunity to showcase Korean culture to a global audience.

It was also BTS' last concert together before the group's eldest member Jin enlisted for mandatory service this December, with the others — RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga, and Jungkook — expected to follow suit in the coming months.

Over 50,000 people attended the free concert, but now fans who weren't able to attend live will be able to see a “special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen” version of the show, complete with close-ups and unexpected views.

The group performed 19 songs including English hits "Dynamite" and "Butter," the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from their anthology album "Proof" released in June, and popular songs like "IDOL" and "Boy With Luv."

“The setlist comprised songs that best represent the band and anyone — beyond ARMY — can easily sing along,” BTS' agency HYBE said then. HYBE is co-presenting “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” with Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex.

“BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” will screen in more than 110 countries and territories for a limited time only. Ticket selling begins on January 10.

Additionally, screenings on February 4 will be branded as “light stick screenings” where ARMY are invited to bring light sticks when they go see the concert film.

This will be the fifth movie that BTS has released after 2018’s “Burn the Stage," 2019’s “Bring the Soul," 2020's "Break the Silence," and most recently, "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing."

