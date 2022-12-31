K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating â€” report

K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating — report

In a latest development, the agencies of Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed that the K-drama stars are dating. Read that story here.

MANILA, Philippines — The Internet went crazy after South Korean entertainment news outlet Dispatch revealed Saturday that K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk and IU are in a relationship.

Dispatch reported that Jong Suk and IU met 10 years ago on television program "Inkigayo" and their friendship blossomed into romance. The two have been dating for around four months.

Based on the report, the couple spent their Christmas at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan. Lee Jong Suk allegedly planned the whole trip for IU with her younger brother, who headed first to Japan. Photos of the pair at the airport on their way to and back from Nagoya were published by Dispatch.

It was reported that the families of the couple already knew about their relationship, with IU singing the celebratory song at the wedding of Lee Jong Suk’s younger brother earlier this year. Lee Jong Suk, meanwhile, invited IU’s younger brother to join them in their Christmas vacation.

The respective agencies of the stars are yet to confirm the report.

Entertainment news outlet Dispatch has an annual New Year's tradition of revealing a pair of top celebrities who are secretly dating.

Lee Jong Suk stars in popular K-dramas such as “While You Were Sleeping”, “Pinocchio”, “Doctor Stranger”, "Romance is a Bonus Book", among others. IU's famous K-dramas include "Hotel Del Luna", "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo", "Dream High", to name a few.