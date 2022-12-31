^

Korean Wave

'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 31, 2022 | 4:18pm
'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship
South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and IU

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and IU are in a relationship, representatives of the couple confirmed Saturday.

Entertainment news outlet Dispatch earlier revealed that the K-drama stars have been dating for around four months. 

Lee Jong Suk’s agency HighZium Studio released a formal response hours after the news made the rounds online.

"Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship," the agency said. 

"Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship," it added.

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment also issued a statement, confirming that the relationship of the two "recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship." They asked the fans for a "warm reception."

Dispatch reported that Jong Suk and IU met 10 years ago on television program "Inkigayo" and their friendship blossomed into romance. 

Based on the report, the couple spent their Christmas at a luxury resort in Nagoya, Japan. Lee Jong Suk allegedly planned the whole trip for IU with her younger brother, who headed first to Japan. Photos of the pair at the airport on their way to and back from Nagoya were published by Dispatch.

It was reported that the families of the couple already knew about their relationship, with IU singing the celebratory song at the wedding of Lee Jong Suk’s younger brother earlier this year. Lee Jong Suk, meanwhile, invited IU’s younger brother to join them in their Christmas vacation.

Entertainment news outlet Dispatch has an annual New Year's tradition of revealing a pair of top celebrities who are secretly dating. 

Lee Jong Suk stars in popular K-dramas such as “While You Were Sleeping”, “Pinocchio”, “Doctor Stranger”, "Romance is a Bonus Book", among others. IU's famous K-dramas include "Hotel Del Luna", "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo", "Dream High", to name a few. 

25 minutes ago

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and IU are in a relationship, representatives of the couple confirmed Saturday.
