BTS to visit Joe Biden in White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop sensation BTS will be special guests at the White House next week for the last day of the United States' Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month where they will have an opportunity to chat with US President Joe Biden.

BTS and Biden will address the rising number of anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the United States and discuss Biden's efforts to prevent these further.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AANHPI communities,” said a statement from the White House.

Last year, the group gave their own statement regarding anti-Asian discrimination where they too "endured expletives without reason and mocked for the way they look" and such experiences make all Asians "feel powerless and chip at self-esteem."

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condem violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," BTS ended their statement.

As global youth ambassadors, BTS will also be discussing the importance of diversity and inclusion and how the group are doing their part in spreading a message of hope and positivity around the world.

BTS returned to the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 to inspire the youth to work toward the Sustainable Development Goals, and performed their hit song "Permission to Dance" in the empty assembly hall and front lawn.

Biden's meeting with BTS will come just a week after his trip to Asia, his first journey to the continent as president, which included three days in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

A number of celebrities have been invited to the White House for different advocacies. These include like Selena Gomez visiting First Lady Jill Biden for mental health awareness and Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo for vaccination among the youth.

