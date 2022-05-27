^

Korean Wave

BTS to visit Joe Biden in White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 3:29pm
BTS to visit Joe Biden in White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Rich Fury

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop sensation BTS will be special guests at the White House next week for the last day of the United States' Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month where they will have an opportunity to chat with US President Joe Biden.

BTS and Biden will address the rising number of anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the United States and discuss Biden's efforts to prevent these further.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AANHPI communities,” said a statement from the White House.

Last year, the group gave their own statement regarding anti-Asian discrimination where they too "endured expletives without reason and mocked for the way they look" and such experiences make all Asians "feel powerless and chip at self-esteem."

Related: BTS to receive exemption from mandatory military service?

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condem violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," BTS ended their statement.

As global youth ambassadors, BTS will also be discussing the importance of diversity and inclusion and how the group are doing their part in spreading a message of hope and positivity around the world.

BTS returned to the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 to inspire the youth to work toward the Sustainable Development Goals, and performed their hit song "Permission to Dance" in the empty assembly hall and front lawn.

Biden's meeting with BTS will come just a week after his trip to Asia, his first journey to the continent as president, which included three days in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

A number of celebrities have been invited to the White House for different advocacies. These include like Selena Gomez visiting First Lady Jill Biden for mental health awareness and Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo for vaccination among the youth.

RELATED: BTS dance through UN to promote youth solutions for planet

BTS

DISCRIMINATION

HATE CRIME

JOE BIDEN

WHITE HOUSE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors
2 days ago

Blackpink's Jennie, BTS' V dating? YG responds to rumors

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's talent agency, released a formal response regarding the dating rumors surrounding K-pop...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT Dream, SHINee&rsquo;s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome
4 days ago

NCT Dream, SHINee’s Key, and more K-Pop idol groups mark return of int'l shows at Big Dome

4 days ago
Fans are in for an entertainment treat as they would have the chance to interact and see their beloved KPOP idols face to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date
6 days ago

'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone' releases brand new teaser trailer, release date

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The Korean adaptation of Netflix's hit series "La Casa de Papel," globally known as "Money Heist," has dropped a brand new...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album
9 days ago

Girls' Generation makes a group comeback, releases new album

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 9 days ago
Girls' Generation is making a comeback as a full group in time for their 15th anniversary, SM Entertainment confirmed.&n...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July
9 days ago

Red Velvet returning to the Philippines for 'extraordinary' concert in July

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Successful Kpop group Red Velvet will be headlining the “Be You: The World will Adjust” concert this July...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon is the new face of Bench
10 days ago

'Squid Game' actor Wi Ha Joon is the new face of Bench

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 10 days ago
"Squid Game" actor Wi Ha Joon is the new celebrity endorser of fashion retail giant Bench.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with