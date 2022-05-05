BTS to receive exemption from mandatory military service?

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Members of popular K-pop group BTS may be exempted from undergoing South Korea's mandatory military service after a government minister called to amend the law on serving in the army.

South Korea's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwang Hee said in a statement that making BTS members undergo the two-year military service for men aged 18 to 30 would be "a national loss."

He added that it would be "a cultural loss for mankind" if BTS had to take a forced break "when their achievements in promoting national prestige and their skills are at their peak.”

Meanwhile at a press briefing in South Korea's capital Seoul, Hwang suggested individuals like BTS could substitute military service for alternative cultural programs.

"It's time to create a system for incorporating popular culture-art figures as art personnel," said Hwang, also pointing to the success of K-dramas, makeup cosmetics, and films like Oscar Best Picture winner "Parasite."

BTS has so far managed to avoid serving due to an amendment that allows entertainers who have made “great contributions” in popular culture to delay their military duty, while an amendment in 2020 lifted the age limit from 28 to 30.

South Korea currently has waivers that exempts classical musicians, folk performers, and top-performing athletes from serving, but these do not include popular performers like BTS.

The group's oldest member Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, turns 30 in December and unless the law is changed, must enlist by then. Next oldest are Suga (29), J-Hope (28), and BTS' leader RM (27).

Hwang leaves his position on May 9 as a new government comes in, thus leaving hopes of amending the aforementioned laws to the incoming administration.

Military service exemption has become a point of controversy in South Korea, with many pointing out only the privileged will be able to benefit while others must sacrifice around two years of their lives to stand guard against neighbors North Korea.

Hwang's response to possible protests about the issue is that the country could "give bigger obligations to the talented pop culture artists and create greater national interests through this."

