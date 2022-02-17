BLACKPINK's Jennie stars in sultry Calvin Klein campaign

MANILA, Philippines — BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned in the latest campaign of global fashion brand Calvin Klein.

Jennie joined other influential musicians and artists in CK's Spring 2022 campaign, such as Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles, Burna Boy, Arlo Parks and Dominic Fike. She is noticeably the only Asian artist in the lineup.

BLACKPINK's main rapper definitely showcased her chic visuals: her pretty, innocent face matched with her even more toned bod highlighted by her abs. Some photos featured Jennie donning the brand's iconic co-ord underwear, while some images saw her wearing the brand's chic unlined bralette put together with a '90s-inspired jeans. She also sported CK's minimalist statement tee paired with denim pants.

During the campaign's release on February 15, "Jennie for CK SS22” immediately trended worldwide. Later on, CK also released a brief fashion reel focused on the K-Pop star, which saw Jennie cooly riding a bike and interacting with the brand's dynamic models:

All together. Maybe this is a dream. Where are you? ????



Discover expressions on community. JENNIE explores her connections. See the full campaign: https://t.co/LuQFXwyPkX pic.twitter.com/Uaq5EdR8uF — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) February 15, 2022

CK also released an ad video which was directed by Melina Matsoukas, featuring a voiceover by Fike, a singer-actor best known for his role in “Euphoria.”

“Because nothing worth having is worth having alone,” the accompanying caption on Twitter read.

The clip showed snippets of the 136 cast members, in different scenes such as skateboarding, kissing on a motorcycle, running into the water, swimming and dancing in the rain.

Jennie, born Jennie Kim, is shown in close-up shots with musical artist Deb Never in a quiet, white room with sky blue-colored chairs where the two pose and laugh together, and Jennie twirling in the room.

Last fall, Jennie also appeared as one of the faces for Calvin Klein’s fall 2021 collection, called “The Language of Calvin Klein,” joining the likes of other faces such as Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris. But of course, she's most popular as part of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, along with Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manoban and Roseanne "Rosé" Park.

