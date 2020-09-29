KOREAN WAVE
Blackpink's Jennie, Jisoo trend over first songwriting credits
Blackpink members Jennie (left) and Jisoo (right) in the music video of "How You Like That?"
Blackpink via YouTube, screengrab
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Korean girl group Blackpink released the tracklist of their upcoming debut studio album “The Album,” members Jennie and Jisoo quickly gained attention for their first foray into songwriting.

 

 

The girls, tagged affectionately by Blinks as Jensoo, trended on social media for songwriting credits on the album’s title track “Lovesick Girls.”
 

 

Jennie in particular was also recognized as one of the track’s composers, joining the likes of co-producers Teddy and Grammy-winning artist David Guetta. 

 

 

“Lovesick Girls” has been described to feature a country-style guitar sound not unlike the band's earlier hit "Whistle."

 

 

The Album is set to drop worldwide on Friday noon locally.

It features eight songs including "Ice Cream" (featuring Selena Gomez) and "Bet You Wanna" (featuring Cardi B).

