Blackpink's Jennie, Jisoo trend over first songwriting credits

MANILA, Philippines — After Korean girl group Blackpink released the tracklist of their upcoming debut studio album “The Album,” members Jennie and Jisoo quickly gained attention for their first foray into songwriting.

The girls, tagged affectionately by Blinks as Jensoo, trended on social media for songwriting credits on the album’s title track “Lovesick Girls.”



For the first time in BLACKPINK's songs, Jisoo and Jennie participated in writing and composing, further doubling fans' expectations.



Jennie in particular was also recognized as one of the track’s composers, joining the likes of co-producers Teddy and Grammy-winning artist David Guetta.

“Lovesick Girls” has been described to feature a country-style guitar sound not unlike the band's earlier hit "Whistle."

The Album is set to drop worldwide on Friday noon locally.

It features eight songs including "Ice Cream" (featuring Selena Gomez) and "Bet You Wanna" (featuring Cardi B).