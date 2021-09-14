







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
Rosé, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 1:44pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
RosÃ©, CL first female K-pop stars to attend Met Gala
South Korean rapper Lee Chae-rin, also known by her stage name CL (left) and Blackpink Rosé (right) arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. 
AFP/Angela Weiss; James Primo via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A former and a current YG Entertainment artist made history as the first female K-pop idols to have strutted on the Met Gala red carpet.



Former 2NE1 member CL and Blackpink's Rosé represented K-pop well in Alexander Wang and YSL, respectively, in one of the arts and fashion world's most anticipated fundraising events.



The now-solo artist CL donned what Wang called "underwear as evening wear" ensemble -- a blue overcoat denim that falls on the floor like a trail over a white brief.



Rosé, meanwhile, was classy yet sexy in a classic black dress with a bow detail at the front. The YSL ambassador walked the red carpet with the house's creative director Anthony Vaccarello.



Days prior to the actual event on September 13 (US time), Rosé had been spotted at the YSL boutique in New York. Rumors had it that she was attending the annual gala, which had been moved to September from its traditional first Monday of May date.



Apart from Rosé and CL, other K-pop idols have graced the event. EXO's Lay made his debut in 2019, wearing a suit imprinted with a UFO in space. "Gangnam Style" hitmaker Psy rocked a red and black checkered tuxedo jacket paired with black pants, while Super Junior's Siwon looked dashing in a classic bow and tie suit in 2013. OG (original) Hallyu superstar Rain wore a bespoke tuxedo from German brand MCM in 2015.



Each year, the Met Gala is held with a theme. This year, the theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which highlights American fashion.



The Met Gala was established in 1948 and is held annually to raise funds for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.



RELATED: In Photos: What stars wore at 'surreal' Met Gala 2021


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MET GALA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
The Guinness World Records awarded South Korean sensation BTS a Hall of Fame honor.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Hit Korean zombie flick "Train To Busan" trended on Twitter Philippines today as many Internet users reacted on its planned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with