BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa named most popular K-pop artists
Composite photo shows BTS' V and Blackpink's Lisa
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2021 - 3:34pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — BTS member V and Blackpink’s Lisa were named as the most popular K-pop artists in the world. 



British publication Nubia Magazine said that they collected data from over 70 popular social media platforms, including from Google Trends and Google News.



According to the magazine, V is currently the most famous face and name among BTS members and has the most dedicated fanbase in the history of K-pop.



V was followed by his BTS co-member Jungkook. Lisa of Blackpink, meanwhile, was the highest ranked female K-pop idol positioned in third place. 



According to Nubia Magazine's readers, Lisa is the most famous face in her group, with a large dedicated fanbase worldwide. The idol's fans were concentrated in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia.



Completing the Top 10 are BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jisoo, BTS' J-Hope, Blackpink's Jennie, EXO's Baekhyun, Blackpink's Rosé and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BLACKPINK LISA
                                                      BTS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
