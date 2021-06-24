BTS' V, Blackpink's Lisa named most popular K-pop artists

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member V and Blackpink’s Lisa were named as the most popular K-pop artists in the world.

British publication Nubia Magazine said that they collected data from over 70 popular social media platforms, including from Google Trends and Google News.

According to the magazine, V is currently the most famous face and name among BTS members and has the most dedicated fanbase in the history of K-pop.

V was followed by his BTS co-member Jungkook. Lisa of Blackpink, meanwhile, was the highest ranked female K-pop idol positioned in third place.

According to Nubia Magazine's readers, Lisa is the most famous face in her group, with a large dedicated fanbase worldwide. The idol's fans were concentrated in Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia.

Completing the Top 10 are BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Jisoo, BTS' J-Hope, Blackpink's Jennie, EXO's Baekhyun, Blackpink's Rosé and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.