KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed
Screengrab shows K-pop girl group Blackpink in their latest commercial with Globe Telecom.
Youtube/globeph
Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa again set hearts aflutter with their newest commercial film (CF).

On Sunday, December 27, netizens and Blinks were treated to the quartet's commercial for telco giant Globe. 

Even before the live stream started at the appointed time of 7 p.m., the hashtags #ThePreShow and #GlobeBlackPink already took the top spot during the late afternoon until the very short show commenced at past 7:30 p.m.

The CF featured Blackpink in their element -- all visual queens with commanding screen presence. 

Leader Jennie event trended, with "Angel Jennie" at No.7 with more than 4,000 tweets. 

"I can't believe an angel exist (sic) until the day I saw her has came (sic)," one fan wrote about Jennie who was given "wings" for her spot. 
Another wrote, "Jennie Kim prettiest angel alive." 

Lisa's spot features the butanding or whale shark and chocolate hills. A fan observed how Globe took note of the Thai superstar's interview for a Filipino clothing brand she endorses where she said she'd like to see these unmistakably Filipino attractions. 

A blond Rose wields a laser wand like she is some kind of a kickass princess. 

Jisoo's spot had butterflies bursting, creating a beautiful scenario. 

The one-minute CF featured the women with visually appealing backgrounds promoting Globe's latest products that include UnliFiber, LTE-Advanced and 5G. 

Some fans were not happy because they expected more and were made to wait for more than 30 minutes. 

"I can't stop laughing kekeke but totoo naman eh hahahaha The fact na we waited for almost an hour lol YUN NA YON. BUT YEAH MY ANGER FADES BECAUSE OF THE AD KEKE," tweeted @NixSooyaa. 

But there were those who were more thankful for the treat. 

"Can some Blinks stop calling out Globe for not calling #ThePreShow a CF release instead? They did a Pre-Show for a CF because BP is a GEM. I'm telling you, IT IS A BIG DEAL! I mean c'mon it's a BLACKPINK CF for the PH. Globe did everything for us to have that kind of content," tweeted @jisoo_yunchan. 

Blackpink was supposed to stage "The Show" concert on December 31 but postponed it to Jan. 31, 2021 at 12 a.m. EST/ 2 p.m. KST. 

BLACKPINK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
52 minutes ago
Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed
By Kata Dayanghirang | 52 minutes ago
Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa again set hearts aflutter with their newest commercial film.
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 hours ago
BTS is first K-pop artist to win 50 music shows in single year
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
BTS extended their own record for most music show wins in a single year.
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Sandara Park, iKON's Jay cover Iñigo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 4 days ago
Sandara Park a.k.a. Dara and Jay or Jinhwan of iKON gave a wonderful Christmas gift to their Filipino fans. 
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
'Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho reacts to Filipino fans' kilig comments
By Kata Dayanghirang | 5 days ago
Kim Seon-ho is apparently unaware of how his dimples are adored by his fans. 
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
BTS takes crown from One Direction as most-followed band on Twitter
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
K-pop sensation BTS this week overtook One Direction's record as the most-followed band worldwide on social media platform...
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
List of K-pop Christmas songs that will sleigh your ears
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
These Christmas-timed tracks by Korean artists serve as a double win for fans hungry for content during the Yuletide sea...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with