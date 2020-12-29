Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed

MANILA, Philippines — Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa again set hearts aflutter with their newest commercial film (CF).

On Sunday, December 27, netizens and Blinks were treated to the quartet's commercial for telco giant Globe.

Even before the live stream started at the appointed time of 7 p.m., the hashtags #ThePreShow and #GlobeBlackPink already took the top spot during the late afternoon until the very short show commenced at past 7:30 p.m.

The CF featured Blackpink in their element -- all visual queens with commanding screen presence.

Leader Jennie event trended, with "Angel Jennie" at No.7 with more than 4,000 tweets.

"I can't believe an angel exist (sic) until the day I saw her has came (sic)," one fan wrote about Jennie who was given "wings" for her spot.

Another wrote, "Jennie Kim prettiest angel alive."

Lisa's spot features the butanding or whale shark and chocolate hills. A fan observed how Globe took note of the Thai superstar's interview for a Filipino clothing brand she endorses where she said she'd like to see these unmistakably Filipino attractions.

A blond Rose wields a laser wand like she is some kind of a kickass princess.

Jisoo's spot had butterflies bursting, creating a beautiful scenario.

The one-minute CF featured the women with visually appealing backgrounds promoting Globe's latest products that include UnliFiber, LTE-Advanced and 5G.

Some fans were not happy because they expected more and were made to wait for more than 30 minutes.

"I can't stop laughing kekeke but totoo naman eh hahahaha The fact na we waited for almost an hour lol YUN NA YON. BUT YEAH MY ANGER FADES BECAUSE OF THE AD KEKE," tweeted @NixSooyaa.

But there were those who were more thankful for the treat.

"Can some Blinks stop calling out Globe for not calling #ThePreShow a CF release instead? They did a Pre-Show for a CF because BP is a GEM. I'm telling you, IT IS A BIG DEAL! I mean c'mon it's a BLACKPINK CF for the PH. Globe did everything for us to have that kind of content," tweeted @jisoo_yunchan.

Blackpink was supposed to stage "The Show" concert on December 31 but postponed it to Jan. 31, 2021 at 12 a.m. EST/ 2 p.m. KST.