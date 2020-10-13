Blackpink ‘Boombayah’ music video becomes 1st K-pop debut to hit 1B views

KOREAN WAVE
Blackpink âBoombayahâ music video becomes 1st K-pop debut to hit 1B views
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop history is still being written by girl group Blackpink, which set another record Tuesday morning as the first Korean act to record one billion YouTube views for a debut music video.

 

 

“Boombayah” is the group’s third music video overall to reach the one billion YouTube view mark, after “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” in November 2019 and “Kill This Love” in September.

Blackpink is also the first K-pop group to have three music videos with at least one billion views.

“Boombayah” is one of the double title tracks of Blackpink's debut single “Square One” released in August 2016.

The group’s record-setting music video for “Boombayah” was uploaded on August 8, 2016.

It took roughly four years and two months for Blackpink to achieve the feat.

