From left: Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé. Blackpink on Nov. 11, 2019 became the first Korean group to reach the one billion YouTube view mark for a single music video.
Blackpink via YouTube, screengrab
Blackpink makes K-pop history with 1 billion views for 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 7:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hit you with that one billion views!

K-pop girl group Blackpink – consisting of Jisoo (visual and lead vocalist), Jennie (main rapper), Rosé (main vocalist), and Lisa (main dancer) – on Monday became the first Korean group to reach the one billion YouTube view mark for a single music video.

The group’s record-setting music video for “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” was uploaded on June 15, 2018. It took roughly a year and five months for Blackpink to achieve the feat.

“DNA” by boy group BTS has the second-highest YouTube views for a K-pop group music video with around 865 million views as of writing.

The most viewed music video for any Korean act and the first video in general to reach one billion YouTube views is solo artist Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” which took about five months to set the Internet milestone in 2012. The video currently has more than three billion views.

Among the awards Blackpink received for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" are Choice Song: Group at the Teen Choice Awards in August and Best Dance Video at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan in 2018.

Blackpink also won all three categories they were nominated for at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards today, namely Group, Concert, and Music Video of 2019 for "Kill this Love."

