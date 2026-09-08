'Taxi Driver' star Lee Je Hoon to visit Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Je-hoon is coming back to the Philippines later this year to meet with Filipino fans anew.

Show promoter All Access Productions announced that the "Signal" star's fan meet is on November 7, 2026 at the World Trade Center Tent in Pasay.

"A night of stories, laughter, surprises, fan service and unforgettable moments with your favorite Korean actor," the promoter described Je-hoon's upcoming "Our 20th Moment" fan meeting stop in the country.

Ticket prices and other relevant details will be announced by the promoter at a later date.

The actor last visited the Philippines in March 2023 for a fan meeting at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater. It was not his first time in the country as he had previously been to Palawan to take part in typhoon relief operations.

Je-hoon is best known for playing the titular character on action crime series "Taxi Driver," which concluded on its third season last January.

He also appeared in the films "Bleak Night," "The Front Line," and "Architecture 101" before making it big on the small screen with "Signal" opposite Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong.

This led to roles in "Taxi Driver" as well as "Escape," "Chief Detective 1958," "Anarchist from Colony," and most recently, "The Art of Negotiation" and "Big Deal."

RELATED: 'Agent Kim' So Ji Sub to visit Manila