Charlie Fleming brushes off comparison to fellow 'PBB' alum Fyang Smith

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 4:02pm
Composite photo of Charlie Fleming (right) and Fyang Smith (left)
Charlie Fleming, Fyang Smith via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sparkle star Charlie Fleming put an end to those who draw comparisons between her and another "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, Fyang Smith. 

Charlie was the Third Big Placer with Esnyn Ranollo in the recent "PBB Celebrity Collab Edition," while Fyang was the Big Winner in the edition that preceded it, "PBB Gen 11," in 2024.  

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Charlie said that she is aware of online comments that pit her against the Star Magic talent.

"Actually po, nagugulat po talaga ako, natatakot po talaga ako because I really don't want to be compared to other artists, especially po in a derogatory way," she said. 

Some online users wrote comments about how Charlie at 16 is "more mature" in handling herself in public and in articulating her thoughts compared to the 19-year-old Fyang. 

Fyang has been the subject of online discussions that centered on how she behaved in some circumstances, some of which drew strong comments on social media. 

"'Yung 'pag wisdom and being mature [na sinasabi nila], it comes from experience — it comes from understanding.

"Hindi po talaga siya sinasadya. I’ve totally no control and I haven’t spoken up about it because it’s definitely not something that I want to put myself in din," the young actress said. 

Charlie said that she does not personally know Fyang but she has already met her. 

"We've met once only. I've said 'Hello,' and I've introduced myself," she said. 

"But we don't actually follow each other [on social media]," she added. 

