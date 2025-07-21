^

WATCH: Will Ashley says 'Pinoy Big Brother' stint a big blessing

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 3:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 artist Will Ashley revealed that being a “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate was a big blessing for him. 

The former child star said that he is blessed with how the public has accepted his personality, which was shown in the almost four months he was inside the famous TV house. 

“Ang masasabi lang talaga ay 'Wow. Thank you lord.' Kasi I've been praying for this simula nag-start ako sa showbiz. Napakalaking blessing talaga na makita 'yung suporta at pagmamahal na natatanggap namin, natatanggap ko galing sa mga tao sa outside world,” he said.  

GMA-7 hosted the press conference last Thursday for its artists under its Sparkle talent management arm, who were housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition." Will was with his fellow Sparkle artists, Ashley Ortega, Michael Sager, Shuvee Etrata, Charlie Fleming, Josh Ford, Dustin Yu, Vince Maristela, AZ Martinez, and Mika Salamanca, who is one-half of the winning pair last season with ABS-CBN talent Brent Manalo. 

“Nakakatuwa po, sobrang overwhelming, nakakabigla, nakakalula at the same time. Unti-unti ko na pong napa-process kasi pinapaintindi naman talaga ng mga tao sa akin kung paano nila ko minahal, kung ano 'yung mga minahal nila sa akin.

“Nakakatuwa po na maipakita 'yung tunay na ako sa mga tao kasi for me sobrang takot talaga ako na ipakita 'yung sarili ko. Sobrang introvert po talaga ko kaya nakakatuwa na matanggap ko ng mga tao sa totoong ako,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Will Ashley (@willashley17)

At the end of the "PBB" season, Will almost won with his pair, Ralph de Leon. They ended up second to Mika and Brent. 

Will racked up fans called WillCa, through his love team with fellow housemate, Bianca de Vera. He also gained admiration from the show's viewers, who saw him slowly open up to his fellow housemates with his timely banter and quips that even surprised his fellow housemates. 

The former child actor, whose contemporaries include Jillian Ward and fellow housemate Xyriel Manabat, is racking up projects. One of these is his participation in "Bar Boys: After School," the sequel to the 2017 film "Bar Boys." 

Will is set to play Arvin, a working student who juggles work and law school. The movie will also feature his fellow housemate, Klarisse "Klang" de Guzman. — Video by Geraldine Santos

