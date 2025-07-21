^

Mika Salamanca credits 'PBB' for changed public impression

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator-actress Mika Salamanca credits “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition” for changing how the public perceives her.

The winner of the reality show's latest celebrity edition said she used to be a “controversial” personality prior to becoming a "PBB" housemate. 

“May nakakakilala po sa akin bago ako pumasok sa Bahay ni Kuya pero kagaya po ng sinabi ko kanina, sa ibang paraan po kasi siya. 'Yun nga po, kontrobersyal po ako at sobrang misunderstood. Sobrang laking bagay ng 'PBB' sa akin para maipakita ko po talaga kung sino po ako sa taong bayan,” she said. 

Mika was presented to the press at the mediacon hosted by her talent agency, Sparkle, last Thursday. The agency held the presscon for its talents who were housemates of "PBB." 

“Sobrang tuwa ko po kasi po 'pag labas, ang ine-expect ko po kasi is ganon pa rin, kung ano 'yung pagkakakilala nila sa akin, especially nong nakuha ko yung red flag. Then nagulat ako nong pagkalabas ko at iba na 'yung perspective ng tao sa akin,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mika then thanked her management for letting her enter the house because it was her dream to become a housemate. She had previously posted about wanting to be inside the house after auditioning for its past editions. 

“Sobrang grateful ko po, hindi lang sa 'PBB' pati kila Miss Anette (Gozon, GMA executive), kila Miss Joy (Sparkle head), kay Boss Vic (del Rosario, Viva chief), sa Sparkle na unang nag-tiwala po talaga sa akin,” she said.  

“Kung hindi po dahil sa kanila, hindi din ako makakapasok sa 'PBB.' Pangarap ko po talaga 'yung 'PBB' ever since kaya maganda siyang platform para mapa-kilala 'yung mga sarili namin,” she added. 

Mika was arrested in Hawaii for violation of quarantine protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

