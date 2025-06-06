^

Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 11:07am
Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt
Scene from 'Mission - Impossible: The Final Reckoning'
Paramount Pictures International

MANILA, Philippines — He's chosen and accepted missions, he's flown fighter jets, he saved cinema, and now he's a Guinness World Record (GWR) holder again.

GWR announced that Hollywood star Tom Cruise now holds the record for "most burning parachute jumps by an individual," an accomplishment the four-time Oscar nominee made while filming his latest movie, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

The film's climax sees Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt escaping from a biplane via parachute, which catches on fire while returning to safe ground.

Cruise mostly performs his own stunts in projects, including the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, and for this particular sequence, the actor leapt out of a helicopter 16 times using a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and later lit on fire.

After each take from at least 7,000 feet in the air, Cruise would cut away the charred remnants the initial parachute and safely deploy a backup.

WATCH: Tom Cruise being a daredevil again in 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

Filming involved multiple takes as the parachute only burns up to three seconds before disintegrating.

GWR editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said in a statement that Cruise did not just play action heroes onscreen but is one himself.

"A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do," Glenday added. "It's an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title."

Cruise previously set the record for "most consecutive $100-million-grossing movies," a period marked by 11 films between 2012's "Jack Reacher" and "The Final Reckoning."

The feats made Glenday call Cruise "the most successful leading action hero at the worldwide box office." — Video from Paramount Pictures' YouTube channel

RELATED: Tom Cruise nearly met his end on 'Mission Impossible 8'

