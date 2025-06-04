Lindsay Custodio files VAWC vs estranged husband anew

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lindsay Custodio filed a formal complaint against her estranged husband for alleged violation of the Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Lindsay said she began experiencing abuse after getting married in 2022.

"I'm really having a hard time, a difficult time, nitong sobrang trauma, sobrang depression. Some abuses hindi ko na-realize na abuse na pala," Lindsay said.

"Then nu'ng na-explain na sa akin ni attorney, sobra talaga 'yung ginawa niya sa akin." she added.

Her legal counsel, Heyz Meking, added that Lindsay has a trauma.

"Grabe ang dinadaing niyang trauma ngayon, at hindi na niya kaya. Verbal abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, economic abuse and sexual abuse," the lawyer said.

Lindsay thanked her family and friends for the support.

"I have complete trust in the Lord, 'coz I know naman po na itong pinaglalaban ko, I have the truth in this. Wala po akong sinasabing hindi totoo dito," she said.

Last year, Lindsay filed the same complaint against her husband but was dismissed.

---

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

