Charo Santos-Concio first to receive SPU's honorary doctorate degree

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Charo Santos-Concio was awarded the Doctor of Humanities (Honoris Causa) title by her alma mater, St. Paul University Manila, last May 30.

"Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful,” Charo told ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe in an interview.

“My gosh, I'm still having my firsts at this stage of my life," she added.

The honorary doctorate was given to Charo for her exemplary leadership in Philippine media and communication.

The certificate cited her "pioneering role as president and CEO of ABS-CBN and enduring contribution to value-based storytelling in cinema and television."

"A distinguished alumna and a true Paulinian, she embodies the university's core values of Christ-centeredness, charity, integrity, humility, excellence and truth," the citation for the honor said.

Charo is the first SPU alumna to be granted the honorary doctorate degree.

"I carried the values that I learned from my school years here and of course from my childhood. I carry those values as I go through life," she said.

Charo stars in “Only We Know,” an intimate romance drama film with Dingdong Dantes. The film opens on June 11.

