^

Entertainment

Charo Santos-Concio first to receive SPU's honorary doctorate degree

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 11:50am
Charo Santos-Concio first to receive SPU's honorary doctorate degree
Charo Santos-Concio
From Charo Santos’ social media pages

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Charo Santos-Concio was awarded the Doctor of Humanities (Honoris Causa) title by her alma mater, St. Paul University Manila, last May 30.

"Overwhelmed, humbled and grateful,” Charo told ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe in an interview. 

“My gosh, I'm still having my firsts at this stage of my life," she added. 

The honorary doctorate was given to Charo for her exemplary leadership in Philippine media and communication.

The certificate cited her "pioneering role as president and CEO of ABS-CBN and enduring contribution to value-based storytelling in cinema and television."

"A distinguished alumna and a true Paulinian, she embodies the university's core values of Christ-centeredness, charity, integrity, humility, excellence and truth," the citation for the honor said.

Charo is the first SPU alumna to be granted the honorary doctorate degree.

"I carried the values that I learned from my school years here and of course from my childhood. I carry those values as I go through life," she said.

Charo stars in “Only We Know,” an intimate romance drama film with Dingdong Dantes. The film opens on June 11.

RELATEDMarian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film

CHARO SANTOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co were spotted together in a birthday party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with American football star and reigning National Football League...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his three-decade journey with "Mission: Impossible" following the release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ara Mina reacts to Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao rumored breakup

Ara Mina reacts to Cristine Reyes, Marco Gumabao rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actress Ara Mina did not deny nor confirm the rumored breakup between her sister Cristine Reyes and actor Marco...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Juan Karlos gives &lsquo;Buwan&rsquo; fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch
play

Juan Karlos gives ‘Buwan’ fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Actor and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) sensation Juan Karlos recently premiered the music video of his new track, “Time...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI releases ticket details for free homecoming fan meet

BINI releases ticket details for free homecoming fan meet

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI released the ticketing details for its upcoming homecoming fan meet which...
Entertainment
fbtw
How 22-year-old CEO grows brand with Heart Evangelista, Kendra Kramer as endorsers
Exclusive

How 22-year-old CEO grows brand with Heart Evangelista, Kendra Kramer as endorsers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Aleisha Yap, the label’s 22-year-old Chief Executive Officer (CEO), shared to Philstar.com how she is growing the brand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert

Fil-Am rapper Ruby Ibarra beats 7,500 entries, debuts at Tiny Desk Concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino-American rapper Ruby Ibarra made her debut on NPR's Tiny Desk recently.
Entertainment
fbtw
A&rsquo;TIN goes all out for SB19&rsquo;s &lsquo;Simula At Wakas&rsquo; world tour kickoff

A’TIN goes all out for SB19’s ‘Simula At Wakas’ world tour kickoff

By Jurelyn Trocio | 1 day ago
SB19 once again proved that they are indeed the Kings of P-pop with their groundbreaking “Simula At Wakas World Tour...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with