BINI announces dates for â€˜BINIverseâ€™ world tourÂ 

BINI announces dates for ‘BINIverse’ world tour

The P-pop girl group is composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, Maloi, Stacey and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI is going to bring its ‘BINIverse’ show to the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and North America in May and June.

After successfully kicking off its “Grand BINIverse” show at the Philippine Arena yesterday, the eight-member group released the dates for its upcoming world tour.

BINI will be at the following cities and dates: May 18 (Dubai), May 25 (London, United Kingdom), May 31 (New York), June 3 (Washington D.C.), June 4 (Boston, Massachussetts), June 6 (Rosemont, Illinois), June 9 (Houston, Texas), June 10 (Dallas, Texas), June 13 (Las Vegas, Nevada), June 14 (Los Angeles, California), June 15 (Temecula, California), June 17 (San Francisco, California), June 20 (Seattle, Washington), and June 21 (Vancouver, Canada).

At their concert on Saturday, BINI gave a glimpse of their six-track extended play (EP), which consists of English songs, "Cherry On Top," "Cherry On Top Binimo Remix," "Blink Twice," "Zero Pressure," "Secrets," and "Out of My Head."

