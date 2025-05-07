â€˜Untoldâ€™ partners with ABS-CBN Intâ€™l and TFC for worldwide premiere

‘Untold’ partners with ABS-CBN Int’l and TFC for worldwide premiere

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria and director Derick Cabrido first worked together in 2018 when they did the horror-drama, “Clarita,” based on the alleged possession of a real-life lady back in the 1950s.

“Clarita’ was a challenging and difficult project,” disclosed Jodi. “After that, I told myself, iiwan ko na ang horror. But here I am again seven years later. When I heard the story of ‘Untold’ being pitched, I was interested right away, although I didn’t say yes readily.

“My relationship with direk Derick is based on trust. I super trust him as my director. He’s very collaborative, always open to suggestions and new insights coming from me or his other actors.

“I love his honesty. When he wants to do something in one scene, he will not think twice to do it in a particular way, this way or that way. That’s why I super trust him.”

Regal Films executive vice president Keith Monteverde is pleased with the media support given to “Untold,” now showing in local theaters. He announced that Regal Films has partnered with ABS-CBN International and The Filipino Channel (TFC) for the worldwide premiere of “Untold” this May.

The film is currently showing in theaters in the US, Canada, Guam and Saipan (check out https://mytfc.com/theaters/untold-USA for showtimes). It is also coming to Cathay Cineplexes in Singapore starting May 8.

“I’m very proud of ‘Untold’,” said Keith. “The cast is super good. In our preview, you immediately saw how impressive the story is. Director Derick Cabrido did a good job.”

It was also announced by Roselle Monteverde, president of Regal Films, that students can watch “Untold” at a discounted ticket price of P250.

Roselle said in an interview, “We’re giving students the chance to really watch this. It’s P250 for students. Because there are so many things they can learn from this, especially about responsibility in reporting. So, it’s really important for the youth to know that.”

Students just need to present their school ID at the ticket booth to avail of the said discount.

Jodi and direk Derick with Sarah Edwards, Lianne Valentin, Kaori Ginuma, Gloria Diaz, Joem Bascon and Regal Films’ Keith Monteverde.

Roselle and Keith expressed their gratitude to SM and Ayala Cinemas for agreeing to their request to lower the ticket price.

Joining Jodi in the cast is Gloria Diaz as Monica Vera, the supportive mother who owns a carinderia and lives in an old, nice house. She’s very protective and supportive of her daughter, Vivian (played by Jodi), very typical and much like what she is in real life.

Joem Bascon is Benj, the rock star-cameraman and love interest of Vivian, while Juan Karlos is Jasper, who’s part of the news team of Vivian.

Sarah Edwards is Elaine, the go-getter junior reporter, Liane Valentin is Amanda, the one who makes life hard for Vivian, the character of Jodi. Also in the cast are Mylene Dizon and Kaori Ginuma.

Direk Derick joined the promo of “Untold,” even the mall shows, media conference and meet up with the fans.

Gloria first worked with Jodi in the first season of “Star Circle Quest” (2004), where she served as a jury (with Boy Abunda and director Lauren Dyogi), with Jodi as host along with Luis Manzano.

“Jodi is very easy to work with,” Gloria said. “She is a very good actress, very nice to everyone. She always works hard.”

Meanwhile, Jodi cherished knowing Gloria the first time she met the beauty queen two decades ago. She fondly calls Gloria “Miss U.”

Gloria earlier worked with direk Derick in the horror thriller, “Mallari” (2023), where she bagged the FAMAS best supporting actress honors.

“Sino ba naman ang hindi masa-star struck sa isang Miss Universe?” Jodi said of Gloria. “What I like about Miss U, wala siyang BS (bull s**t) sa mga sasabihin niya. She doesn’t sugar-coatanything.”