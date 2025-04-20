Itâ€™s â€˜It Girlâ€™ Atasha Muhlachâ€™s turn in the spotlight

It’s ‘It Girl’ Atasha Muhlach’s turn in the spotlight

As fans are eagerly waiting for her bold transformation in ‘Bad Genius’ in June, one thing’s for sure, Atasha Muhlach is proving she can do it all, from comedy, drama to even classical piano, while staying grounded and graceful.

The spotlight is big enough for all — and Atasha Muhlach is ready to claim her side of the stage.

After her twin brother Andres Muhlach’s breakout performance in the wildly popular “Ang Mutya ng Section E,” all eyes are now turning toward Atasha. And from the looks of it, she’s more than ready. Tash, long admired for her poise, beauty and brains, is stepping confidently — with a legacy to honor and a name to elevate. Of course, it’s backed up by her hard work.

We visited Atasha just before the Holy Week break on the set of the trending TV5 sitcom “Da Pers Family.” I was told she had to be woken up because she was doing back-to-back tapings for “Bad Genius” and “Da Pers” when we got in. Now, after having been covering entertainment news for more than a decade, we do understand how exhausting it could be for an actor to go through hours of scenes and two shows at that. We were expecting Tash to be up in the next hour or so.

But lo and behold, after just 10 minutes of standby and setting up, the production of the show woke up Tash and there she was, so game and humble. Despite her showbiz pedigree and fast-rising profile, Atasha remains remarkably down-to-earth, greeting us with her positive energy, even grateful for the visit.

Many of her fans may miss her in the longest-running noontime show, “Eat Bulaga,” where she is inactive for the time being, but after learning her schedule and the demands of her upcoming and highly anticipated show, “Bad Genius,” on Viva One, everyone is just excited for her solo star debut, where she plays the lead, Lyn, in the Philippine adaptation.

As Lyn, Atasha is trading her sunshine persona for something darker and morally complex — and we are here for it. Lyn is a brilliant but conflicted scholar who masterminds a multi-million-peso test-rigging operation. It’s a sharp turn from her usual wholesome image — but exactly the kind of breakout role she’s ready for. Production of the show tells us that she delivers.

With quiet intensity, Atasha captures the pressure, pain and power of a genius caught between survival and conscience. It’s a performance that’s already generating buzz ahead of its release. Atasha shares she is up to the pressure and anticipation of fans because this show is mostly what consumes her effort as an actress nowadays.

This columnist visits Atasha on the set of the trending TV5 sitcom ‘Da Pers Family.’

“This is such a great project and I do not want to take it for granted. I want to give it my 100 percent,” she said.

So far, aside from the Thai series, there’s the Indian film adaptation, American film adaptation and Philippine series, which stars Atasha. She is making history as the first actress to lead a “Bad Genius” adaptation showcasing her own complex live piano skills on screen.

In a bold and authentic move, Atasha performs intricate classical pieces herself — no doubles, no camera tricks — including Beethoven›s emotionally intense and Mozart’s demanding pieces. These scenes are more than just musical interludes. They reflect her character Lyn’s inner turmoil, discipline and bottled-up brilliance.

“It is the first project that I am playing the piano myself and I am doing all the shots,” she shared. “Tinodo ko na.”

When Atasha is not taping for “Bad Genius,” she is busy bonding with her family in “Da Pers Family,” which she also treats as a work and play type of project, especially that her parents and Andres are there with her.

Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the show and the show has been trending for three weeks now. Tash is happy that the fun her family is having on set transcends to the public.

In recent weeks, the show also added new cast members that brought so much more good energy. Tash said, “Kulitan lang kami ng kulitan. Of course, especially kasama natin sina Ate Kim (Molina) at Kuya Jerald Napoles. Ang saya. They are the best! Also gen Z sina Frost, Tash and YanYan.”

So whether you’re laughing along with “Da Pers Family” every Sunday or eagerly awaiting Atasha’s bold transformation in “Bad Genius” in June, one thing’s for sure: the second half of 2025 is Atasha’s time in the spotlight. She’s proving she can do it all — comedy, drama and even classical piano — while staying grounded and graceful. And we’ll all be watching her take up her much-deserved space.