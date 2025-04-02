'Batman,' 'Top Gun' star Val Kilmer passes away at 65

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has passed away. He was 65 years old.

In a report by The New York Times, the actor's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed Kilmer's passing due to pneumonia.

According to Mercedes, Val was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but he later recovered.

Val was known as Batman in the 1995 blockbuster film "Batman Forever."

He also portrayed rock star Jim Morisson in the 1991 film "The Doors."

His other films include "Top Secret," "True Romance," "The Saint," and "The Snowman."

Kilmer starred with Tom Cruise in the first "Top Gun" movie released in 1986. The pair reunited in the 2022 sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

