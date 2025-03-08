Fil-Am 'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon proposes to girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Jacob Batalon, best known for his role in Marvel Studios' "Spider-Man" films, is now engaged to partner Veronica Leahov.

Batalon popped the question in New York City with a simple proposal set-up, made more stunning by the Brooklyn Bridge and city skyline across the East River.

The newly engaged couple posted photos of the proposal on their respective Instagram accounts, even commenting on each other's posts.

"A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I've ever known, and I can't wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!" Leahov wrote as her caption, while Batalon simply said, "The beginning of the rest of our lives together."

Among those who shared congratulatory messages were Jack Quiad, Tony Revolori, Rian Moayed, and Sam Holland.

Batalon's "Spider-Man" co-stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, also got engaged over the Christmas holidays, making for interesting conversations when all three reunite to shoot a planned fourth movie about the web-slinger.

Leahov, an architectural designer, and Batalon went public with their relationship last year. They frequently posted images of each other on social media after making their relationship public.

Apart from Marvel projects, Batalon has also starred in "Reginald the Vampire," "Lift," "Tarot," "Blood Fest," "Let It Snow," "Shortcomings," and most recently, "Novocaine."

