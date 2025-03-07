Michele Gumabao gets candid on joining ‘Pinoy Big Brother,’ Miss Universe Philippines again

MANILA, Philippines — Michele Gumabao shared her honest thoughts about rejoining two contests she was part of in the past: “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) and Miss Universe Philippines.

The current opposite hitter for Creamline Cool Smashers was announced as the ambassador for Unleash, a pet app that features pet care solutions, such as mobile grooming, telemedicine, pet sitting, pet training, and a pet-friendly café.

Philstar.com caught up with the statuesque volleyball star at the sidelines of the gala’s app held last week in One Esplanade, Pasay City.

“PBB? Pwede bang pumasok ulit?” she replied back, admitting that she was unaware that a new season of the popular reality show is set to premiere this Sunday.

“Medyo mahirap kasi I have volleyball. Nag-enjoy naman ako sa 'PBB.' But schedule ang pinaka-mahirap. So, let’s see kung kakayanin ulit. I didn’t even know na may upcoming now,” the spiker added.

She was a housemate in the 2014 edition titled “Pinoy Big Brother: All In,” with Joshua Garcia, Maris Racal and Daniel Matsunaga, who won the edition.

Michele is currently in wedded bliss after tying the knot with PBA strength and conditioning coach Aldo Panlililo last February 25.

She said that she is trying to juggle her schedule as a recently married professional volleyball player, as well as taking care of five of her fur babies with her husband.

Michele also said that she has not considered joining beauty pageants even if Miss Universe Philippines has lifted the age limit.

“Ay, hindi na po. As much as I say I don't close my doors to anything, medyo, ano na po, I think I've already closed that door and chapter in my life,” Michele said.

Michele was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2018. Two years later in 2020, she ended with a 2nd runner-up finish at the inaugural edition of Miss Universe Philippines, which was won by Rabiya Mateo.