Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 1:56pm
Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025
In Instagram, Jaclyn's daughter Andi Eigenmann posted the screenshot of Oscars' tribute for Jaclyn. 
Andi Eigenmann via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose was part of the In Memoriam tribute of the 97th Academy Awards yesterday. 

Jaclyn was joined by other Hollywood celebrities such as Gene Hackman, Maggie Smith, Gena Rowlands, Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty and Olivia Hussey, among others, at the tribute.

“The Academy honors friends and colleagues we lost over the last year. Take a moment to remember the artists and filmmakers we lost in 2024-2025,” Oscars wrote on its website. 

In Instagram, Jaclyn's daughter Andi Eigenmann posted the screenshot of Oscars' tribute for Jaclyn. 

“My nanay is among other Hollywood artists and filmmakers who are remembered by The Academy this year,” she wrote. 

Jaclyn succumbed to heart attack in her home in Quezon City last year. 

Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

