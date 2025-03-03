Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer H.E.R. and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista made special apperances at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood earlier today.

A part of H.E.R.'s video singing the Oscar 2025 nominated song, "The Journey," soundtrack of the war drama "The Six Triple Eight," was shown at the awards night. The song has music and lyrics by Diane Warren for Netflix. "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez" eventually won the award for Best Original Song. This is the first Oscar win for "El Mal" songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille.

Bautista, meanwhile, was among those who presented the Oscar for Best in Cinematography.

"The Brutalist" won the Best Cinematography award. This is the first Oscar win and nomination for cinematographer Lol Crawley.

Meanwhile, actress Liza Soberano showed up in style at one of the many pre-Oscars events.

The "Lisa Frankenstein" star attended Vanity Fair and Instagram's "Varieties: A Night for Young Hollywood Party" in Los Angeles' Bar Marmont, alongside other young stars last Friday.

She wore a metal and fur gown from Ashi Studio, which she complemented with Jimmy Choo heels and diamonds from Shay Jewelry.

Liza was styled by Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly, who previously styled Kelsey Merritt when the Filipino model attended the Golden Globes last January.

