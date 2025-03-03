^

Entertainment

Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2025 | 1:08pm
Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025
Dave Bautista arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "Knock at the Cabin" at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer H.E.R. and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista made special apperances at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood earlier today.

A part of H.E.R.'s video singing the Oscar 2025 nominated song, "The Journey," soundtrack of the war drama "The Six Triple Eight," was shown at the awards night. The song has music and lyrics by Diane Warren for Netflix. "El Mal" from "Emilia Perez" eventually won the award for Best Original Song. This is the first Oscar win for "El Mal" songwriters Clément Ducol and Camille.

Bautista, meanwhile, was among those who presented the Oscar for Best in Cinematography. 

"The Brutalist" won the Best Cinematography award. This is the first Oscar win and nomination for cinematographer Lol Crawley.

Meanwhile, actress Liza Soberano showed up in style at one of the many pre-Oscars events.

The "Lisa Frankenstein" star attended Vanity Fair and Instagram's "Varieties: A Night for Young Hollywood Party" in Los Angeles' Bar Marmont, alongside other young stars last Friday. 

She wore a metal and fur gown from Ashi Studio, which she complemented with Jimmy Choo heels and diamonds from Shay Jewelry.

Liza was styled by Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly, who previously styled Kelsey Merritt when the Filipino model attended the Golden Globes last January.

RELATEDLiza Soberano wears metallic fur dress to pre-Oscars 2025 party

DAVE BAUTISTA

HER

OSCARS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Bothersome&rsquo;: Vice Ganda reacts to &lsquo;Showtime&rsquo; contestant&rsquo;s lack of knowledge about Comelec

‘Bothersome’: Vice Ganda reacts to ‘Showtime’ contestant’s lack of knowledge about Comelec

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda said it was “bothersome” to know that a 20-year-old contestant...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emilia Perez' trans star to grace Oscars 2025 despite tweet issue: reports

'Emilia Perez' trans star to grace Oscars 2025 despite tweet issue: reports

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Gascon, the first transgender woman nominated for best actress for her role in narco musical "Emilia Perez," has been absent...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Filipino at Heart&rsquo;: A show that puts teachers in the spotlight

‘Filipino at Heart’: A show that puts teachers in the spotlight

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
It was a flat “no” that teacher Jean Descallar, owner of Starland International School in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;bad guy&rsquo; to &lsquo;martyr priest&rsquo;: How &lsquo;In Thy Name&rsquo; changed McCoy de Leon&rsquo;s faith

From ‘bad guy’ to ‘martyr priest’: How ‘In Thy Name’ changed McCoy de Leon’s faith

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Essaying the role of a priest in VIVA Films “In Thy Name” has emboldened McCoy de Leon’s faith and relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shane West-Mandy Moore starrer &lsquo;A Walk To Remember&rsquo; reboot in development

Shane West-Mandy Moore starrer ‘A Walk To Remember’ reboot in development

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The beloved coming-of-age romantic drama “A Walk To Remember,” starring Mandy Moore and Shane West, is reportedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ronnie Liang&rsquo;s Byahe Ng Buhay is a song about moving forward

Ronnie Liang’s Byahe Ng Buhay is a song about moving forward

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Ronnie Liang expands his collection of originals and covers with the single Byahe Ng Buhay, which has been released independently....
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

LIST: Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

By Agence France-Presse | 20 hours ago
The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 97th Academy Awards (Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Moved to tears&rsquo;: Sharon Cuneta back to small-medium size after losing weight

‘Moved to tears’: Sharon Cuneta back to small-medium size after losing weight

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta posted her most recent photo this week that showed her leaner physique after shedding the “ugly...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Popeye Doyle to Wes Anderson's black comedy: Gene Hackman's 5 best known films

From Popeye Doyle to Wes Anderson's black comedy: Gene Hackman's 5 best known films

By Agence France-Presse | 21 hours ago
Gene Hackman enjoy a storied, Oscar-winning career as an everyman actor who mined personal pain to give intense, edgy pe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with