TJ Monterde on historic â€˜Sarili Nating Mundoâ€™ concert: â€˜Itâ€™s really Godâ€™s timingâ€™

TJ Monterde on historic ‘Sarili Nating Mundo’ concert: ‘It’s really God’s timing’

TJ Monterde breaks records as the first male local solo act to sell out three consecutive shows at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with his 'Sarili Nating Mundo’ concert series this Feb. 1, 2 and 3, 8 p.m. It is directed by John Prats and produced by Cornerstone Concerts.

For singer-songwriter TJ Monterde, the idea of headlining a concert at the Araneta Coliseum felt surreal. Selling it out for three consecutive nights? Even more unimaginable. But that’s exactly what happened with his "Sarili Nating Mundo" concert series happening this Feb. 1, 2 and 3, making the 35-year-old Cornerstone artist the first male local solo act to achieve this feat at the Big Dome.

“Originally, it was scheduled for one day only, and for me personally, ‘di pa ako sure kung gawin ko pa to kasi Araneta na ‘to,” TJ shared in an exclusive interview with The STAR ahead of his shows that commence tonight at 8.

“NFT (New Frontier Theater concert in 2024), medyo kabado na ako nun. Pero nung sinabi na ‘Araneta ka na next year,’ sige po, sunod nalang ako.”

When the concert was announced in October last year, to his shock, the first show sold out in just two hours. “Parang nanlalamig ako nung time na yun. (To hold a show in) Araneta kasi goal ng mga artists talaga. And yet, sell it out in two hours? I couldn’t understand how I felt.”

Encouraged by the overwhelming demand, a second night was added — and sold out even faster. Then came the prospect of a third one. “When they (Cornerstone) told me about Day 3, I was already hesitant. I asked, ‘Are you sure about the three days? ‘Di ko alam kung mabebenta pa ba natin yun. Parang enough na yung two days.’”

But a piece of advice from his concert director, John Prats, stuck. “Sabi ni direk Pratty, ‘Bro, you will never know kung mauulit natin to.’ Ako kasi, andun ako sa mindset that I’ll take each day as it comes. Kung ano meron sa akin ngayon, enjoy namin mga ka-banda ko. Thank you, Lord, sold out ang three days.”

For their 10th anniversary (Jan. 28), TJ visits the same spot in South Korea where he asked now-wife KZ Tandingan to be his girlfriend.

‘Disbelief, pressure, excitement’

TJ, nevertheless, admitted that the pressure was immense. After all, Filipino audiences in more recent years were used to seeing international artists, particularly K-pop acts, as the ones selling out successive shows at major concert venues. “To be honest, kinakabahan po talaga ako nung sinabi na three days. Sabi mo nga, mostly international artists lang ang nakaka-achieve nito, tapos solo pa ako,” he told this writer.

Before him, P-pop group BINI had achieved a three-day sellout, but being a solo act, TJ knew the pacing and energy would be different. “So nung gagawin namin, sige po, tiwala ako sa Inyo. Kayo na ang bahala,” he said, lifting up his concerns to God. “When it sold out, I really talked to my management and my band: ‘Guys, ginawa na ng fans ang part nila, inubos na nila ang tickets. Gawin na natin ang part natin. We’re doing our best to give the performances and songs that they deserve.”

But his excitement took over as the dates had gotten closer. He recalled a recent conversation with Martin Nievera. “Martin asked me — he’s the Concert King, of course — ‘Are you ready for your concert?’ Sabi ko, ‘I don’t think I’m gonna be ever ready for this.’ He said, ‘That’s a really good answer.’ Kasi parang may kaba, oo, but I’m more excited kasi alam kong may listeners ako na andun. Para akong makikipag-meet sa mga matagal ko nang gustong ma-meet. Magkikita kami lahat dun.”

Still, there were moments when he would catch himself in disbelief. “Every now and then, if I see myself in the mirror, I tell myself, ‘Tama ba yung ginagawa mo? Andito ka. Good job sayo, pero galingan mo.’ Alam mo yun? Disbelief pa rin na totoo siyang nangyayari.”

But it’s indeed real and very much happening. To those who have closely watched his career, it’s a culmination of years of dreams and prayers. As revealed in a past interview with this writer, the artist from Cagayan de Oro came to try his luck in Manila sometime 2012, “without knowing anybody and bringing only my guitar and notebook,” but armed with the belief that his passion for music would bring him somewhere.

'As a songwriter, I want to celebrate my milestones with songs.

Career milestone

Now, he has hit a career milestone and it’s his most important yet. “Huge. Parang ito na yun eh,” TJ described his Araneta shows named after his 2024 album Sariling Mundo. “Ito na yung Puhon na matagal nang pinapangarap,” he added, referencing his Bisaya song, which means “soon” or “in God’s time.”

“Honestly, doing concerts, sobrang bonus nasa akin yun, kasi ‘di ko na-imagine na nagko-concert ako. I’m really a songwriter. Dun ako masaya, dun ako sanay — writing songs. If you just play or perform my songs, that makes me very, very happy. But for me to do concerts at Araneta? Sobra-sobra na siya para sa akin. That’s why this is really a milestone, and I will forever cherish these three days.”

The challenge of mounting three consecutive shows also meant triple the preparation because no concert day is the same. He promises shows filled not just with songs but also storytelling.

“The songs are the same, but different stories. Hindi siya yung ano ang lineup nung first day, yun din ang lineup sa second and third day.’ Mahirap siya — para kaming nagpe-prepare for three (different) shows.”

Balancing creativity with audience expectations was another crucial factor to consider. “Nag-agree kami from the very beginning na gusto man namin mag-offer ng something new, let’s not forget na we have a lot of first-time listeners watching us. We can enhance some songs... pero kailangan namin iparinig dun sa mga pupunta ang gusto nilang marinig.”

For sure, Palagi, which TJ acknowledged as his biggest hit, will take centerstage during the concert.

He recalled how the song was born out of a very low moment in his career.

“It really changed my life. For me, it’s a God-given song kasi hiningi ko talaga yan kay Lord… Then (when I was writing it) I took the pressure off.”

Previously, TJ would stress over whether his next song could top his previous streaming hits, from Ikaw at Ako, Dating Tayo to Tulad Mo. But by 2023, he reached a turning point. “Nakarating ako sa ganung mindset kasi wala na akong masusulat — pilit na yung mga kanta ko. I was putting pressure on myself. Nahihirapan na ako magpakatotoo. Feeling ko fabricated na yung songs — parang gumagawa nalang ako ng kanta para magustuhan ng mga tao, which is hindi ako ganun.

“I always stick to my authenticity and honesty in my songwriting. Kahit corny yung song na yan, kung yun ang nararamdaman ko, yun ang maririnig niyo.”

THE ARTIST'S FACEBOOK PAGE TJ as an aspiring singer-songwriter in Cagayan de Oro City.

The best timing

That’s when Palagi came to him — effortlessly — intended as a gift to his wife, KZ Tandingan, on the 10th year since being introduced to each other. “Wala pang isang oras yung song na yun. Sa bahay namin, we have a star map that KZ gave to me. Map siya ng mga stars on May 29, 2013, yung day na nagkakilala kami. Sabi ko, ‘pag nag-10 years kami, ise-celebrate ko ‘to. So nag-set ako ng surprise dinner for KZ on May 29, 2023, celebrating 10 years since kami nagkakilala,” he shared.

“As a songwriter, I want to celebrate my milestones with songs. Kasi feeling ko mas napaparamdam ko sa mga tao na mahal ko sila — not just with the words I say, but more so, if they come with melodies. Whatever I wanted to say in Palagi, along with the tone of Palagi, that’s how I feel towards her.”

At that time, it was also no longer about numbers for him, although he has averaged as much as six million monthly streams on Spotify alone after the release of Palagi, also part of the Sariling Mundo album.

“Nung time na yun, wala na akong iniisip na streams, views. Hiningi ko yun kay Lord. Nag-covenant ako nun: ‘Lord, it’s not about my songwriting anymore, it’s about Your blessing.’ Kahit gaano kaganda yung sinulat ko, kung ‘di mo ‘to blessed, wala rin. So, ilalabas ko lang kung ano meron ako, Ikaw na po bahala.”

Before Palagi, TJ was in fact contemplating a career shift. “Early 2023, nag-usap na kami ni KZ. Nag-aral na ako ng coffee business because I wanted to put up a coffee shop. Pinaghahandaan ko na.” He even joked about asking his wife for capital: “Pwede ba akong humiram pera sayo, tayo ako coffee shop and expand the business. Ikaw na mag-music para ang ambag ko is the business side.”

He continued, “Feeling ko kasi at that time, my best songs were already written… Feeling ko, masaya naman, it was a good ride, thank you Lord for all those years, but I think it’s time to move on to the next chapter.”

But as it turns out, music wasn’t done with him yet. “Ayun, di pa pala siya tapos sa akin. As in grabe. Lahat ng pangarap ko, binigay Niya in one song.”

This includes having Palagi used as the official soundtrack for what became the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time, “Hello, Love, Again.”

Ultimately, TJ believes everything happened as it should. “I think the narrative here is — it’s really God’s timing. Kung ano timing na para sayo, it’s really the best.”