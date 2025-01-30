^

Gloria Romero's family calls out viral 'last will' of late icon as 'fake'

Kristofer Purnell
January 30, 2025 | 4:16pm
Gloria Romero belongs to that elite circle of few who have achieved such a career feat of becoming a queen of Philippine movies and a sought-after TV thespian-personality. Her life and times as a showbiz icon have laid out what one could consider a foundation or a blueprint on leading and living a legendary and successful career path.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The family of "Queen of Philippine Cinema" Gloria Romero called out as fake news a viral post about the late actress' supposed last will and testament where a majority of her savings would go to philantrophy efforts.

Romero passed away last January 25 at the ripe age of 91, having appeared in movies dating back to the 1960s, including "Tanging Yaman," "Magnifico," and "Rainbow's Sunset."

A few days after Romero's death was confirmed, a social media post circulated, appearing to indiciate the actress' bank savings and the cost of her residence, nearing a total close to P750 million.

The post claimed that as of 2023, 40% of Romero's money — almost P300 million — would go to the construction of a provincial high school in Pangasinan, where her father's family was from.

Three unnamed charities would supposedly receive P71,790,855, making up 30% of the actress' money, then the remaining 30% would be divided between Romero's only child Maritess (who would also get the mansion) and only grandson Chris.

In a report by entertainment journalist MJ Marfori, Romero's family said they took notice of the viral post and debunked it as fake news, calling it misleading and without basis or evidence.

The family further asked for time to mourn the passing of Romero, who was cremated last January 29 at Quezon City's Arlington Memorial Chapels & Crematory.

Among those who sent funeral wreaths the past few days include President Bongbong Marcos, former senator Tito Sotto, the Gutierrez family led by Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, celebrity-politician couple Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, Gretchen Barretto, and GMA Network. — Video from News5's YouTube channel

RELATED: ‘Warm and nurturing’: Stars mourn passing of screen legend Gloria Romero

