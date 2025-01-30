WATCH: Jamela Villanueva's message for ex Anthony Jennings, Maris Racal

MANILA, Philippines — Jamela Villanueva has a message to her ex-boyfriend Anthony Jennings and his love team partner Maris Racal.

In an interview with the media recently during her launch as the new endorser of Ampong Dental Clinic, Jamela said that she's willing to settle things with Anthony and Maris.

"Opo naman. Sabi nga nila Diyos nga nagpapatawad e," she said.

When asked for a message for the two who hurt her, Jamela said: "I wish them well. Ayon naman po talaga."

She said that she's in the process of moving on.

"Nasa process pa rin po. Kasi ang forgiveness po ay hindi naman madaling process pero I'm getting there," she said.

She thanked her brother and friends for comforting her.

Jamela also said that she reached her limit, which was why she posted those screenshots on Instagram.

"Siguro po na-push din po talaga ako kasi ang daming nangyari. I'm just a normal person. I don't have anyone to defend me. Ang hirap kasi na you are judged by the people kahit alam mo naman 'yung totoo," she said.

