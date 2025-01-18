^

Entertainment

After the world is so small, what’s next for Paolo Sandejas?

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2025 | 12:00am
After the world is so small, whatâ€™s next for Paolo Sandejas?
Singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas has just released his album, the world is so small, under Sony Music Entertainment. It explores diverse themes related to human connections and features dynamic and evolving sounds.

MANILA, Philippines — After releasing the album titled, the world is so small, under the recording label Sony Music Entertainment, singer-songwriter Paolo Sandejas is thrilled about what his next musical endeavor will be like. His following and the local music scene are also on the same page.

“I haven’t really thought about it yet, but probably an EP, I think, is the next goal out, but then I think we have a deluxe version of the album that’s also coming out soon,” said Paolo in a virtual one-on-one with The STAR. “At least in the far future, there’s a new project that I’m already working on, which is, like, composed of songs that I’ve written since I’ve moved to the states.”

Paolo is pursuing his Master of Fine Arts in Music Technology at CalArts and has completed his first semester there. He’s in town for the recent holiday break and the launch of his album, made of such singles such as sirens, all the time, just a song, manila to LA, your favorite song, moonlight, roses, and the world is so small.

“Biglang nag-change yung sound ko (my sound has changed). Sabi ko (and I told myself,) ‘I’m writing a little differently,’” shared Paolo. “I’m kinda put all those new songs from this kind of transitional period of my life into, like, a small EP of songs and we’re working on the next album. So, yun yung parang (nasa) my pipeline as of now (it seems that it’s what’s in my pipeline right now).”

Given his schedules as a graduate student and an artist abroad, one can anticipate that these songs may be released within the year and the album either at the end of 2025 or the early part of 2026.

The creative in him has written four so far and added that at the time of the interview, “it’s all very up in the air.”

What’s clear is, like he said in a previous article, the world is so small is hopefully the first of the many recordings and a start of a new exciting journey for Paolo. There’s the intention to release new compositions.

“Good. It’s been different. It’s been good so far, siyempre, katatapos lang nung first sem ko (I’ve just finished my first semester),” Paolo described his student experience at a graduate school. “My grades are good… I think it’s exciting being in a new environment, a new school. Everyone is so creative and so experimental. So, it’s inspiring to be around so many creative people.”

There’s a lot for Paolo to look forward to because the upcoming semester promises to have classes focused more on music technology.

Regarding his album, the world is so small is one tune that listeners can relate to, narrative- and theme-wise.

In a piece of information from his publicity team, Paolo shared that the album is also “an anthology of moments that mirror the intricate web of human connections. From fleeting romances to enduring heartbreaks and the quiet hope that lingers through it all.”

“I think it’s both in a way. It’s a reality that you know, that you run into people again,” answered he when asked whether the album title is a symbolism or a straight-forward statement about realities in life, “like, you’re always somehow connected to someone else, and like how we’re connected now. It’s a funny thing the way the world works and you’ll never know who you’re gonna run into.”

“This whole album is a string of stories that, like, you’ve experienced so much together that it’s almost inevitable that you run into that person at some point in time,” added he. “So, that’s kinda what the album is all about. It’s about the interconnectedness of us, people. Our stories are all intertwined.”

With that, each song, which may be seen uniquely and created differently, is connected to the other songs. Paolo would like to think the album is somewhat cohesive.

“There are elements that tie everything together,” said he. “It’s definitely not gonna have the same sound throughout… it’s dynamic, and it evolves.”

Give the world is so small, the album, and its eight tracks a listen. They are available on all digital platforms.

ARTIST

MUSIC

TRENDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

Lolit Solis feels sorry for Mark Herras for dancing in gay bar

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis reacted over news that her former talent Mark Herras danced in a gay bar rec...
Entertainment
fbtw
Co-parenting: Richard Gutierrez reveals annulment of marriage with Sarah Lahbati ongoing

Co-parenting: Richard Gutierrez reveals annulment of marriage with Sarah Lahbati ongoing

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 hours ago
Richard Gutierrez revealed that his marriage to actress Sarah Lahbati is now undergoing the annulment process. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Not a third party&rsquo;: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

‘Not a third party’: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 hours ago
For the first time, actor Richard Gutierrez revealed more about his rumored relationship with actress Barbie Imperial.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Veteran US director David Lynch dies at 78

Veteran US director David Lynch dies at 78

By Andrew Marszal | 13 hours ago
An enigmatic artist who turned his hand to arthouse and blockbuster film, television, painting, and music, David Lynch was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neil Arce confirms Angel Locsin recovers X account

Neil Arce confirms Angel Locsin recovers X account

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Producer Neil Arce confirmed that his wife Angel Locsin recovered her hacked X account. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cameron Diaz's first movie in over a decade releases trailer

Cameron Diaz's first movie in over a decade releases trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
A trailer for upcoming action-comedy movie "Back in Action" starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz was released. This is Diaz's first...
Entertainment
fbtw
T.O.P. addresses BigBang departure, 'Squid Game' character Thanos

T.O.P. addresses BigBang departure, 'Squid Game' character Thanos

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
Korean singer-actor T.O.P. opened up about his departure from boy band BigBand in 2023 as well as his participation in Netflix's...
Entertainment
fbtw
TBA to begin production on Manuel Quezon movie, eyeing late 2025 release

TBA to begin production on Manuel Quezon movie, eyeing late 2025 release

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Production company TBA Studios is gearing up to start shooting historical movie "Quezon," based on the second president of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga joins TGA's 'Into The Woods,' 1st musical in Philippines in 7 years

Lea Salonga joins TGA's 'Into The Woods,' 1st musical in Philippines in 7 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Award-winning actress Lea Salonga is joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's upcoming iteration of "Into The Woods,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carrie Underwood, Village People performing at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood, Village People performing at Trump inauguration

By Agence France-Presse | 12 hours ago
Famed country singer Carrie Underwood and disco group the Village People said they accepted invitations to perform at events...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with