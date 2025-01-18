TBA Studios begins production of historical film ‘Quezon’

‘Quezon,’ set for release later this year, will delve into the life of Manuel L. Quezon, a lawyer, soldier, and statesman who served as the first President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944.

MANILA, Philippines — TBA Studios, the producer of Jerrold Tarog's "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral," has officially launched the production on its highly anticipated biographical historical film, "Quezon."

It will also focus on his political rise, including his presidential campaign against then-President Emilio Aguinaldo, as well as his significant contributions to Philippine independence.

It will also focus on his political rise, including his presidential campaign against then-President Emilio Aguinaldo, as well as his significant contributions to Philippine independence.

“Quezon” marks the continuation of TBA Studios’ “Bayaniverse,” a cinematic universe that began with the box-office successes “Heneral Luna” starring John Arcilla and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” topbilled by Paulo Avelino.

“Heneral Luna” went on to become the Philippines’ highest-grossing historical film of all time during its record-breaking theatrical run in 2015 and the Philippines’ official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, TBA Studios president and COO Daphne Chiu confirmed that the film will be released both locally and internationally, stating that while “Quezon” will be part of the Bayaniverse, it will also be accessible to audiences unfamiliar with the prior biopic movies.

“It will be a stand-alone movie, bringing the story of Manuel L. Quezon to a new audience while still maintaining the continuity of our historical cinematic universe,” said Chiu.

“Quezon” will be TBA Studios’ first major film production in years, following its role as a distributor for award-winning international films such as “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Past Lives,” and “Triangle of Sadness,” with the latter featuring internationally-acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon.

Helmed by returning director Jerrold Tarog, filming for “Quezon” is scheduled to begin this March.

The film is supported by the Philippine government agency National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), which announced funding support for the movie last year.

The landmark partnership “signals a shared goal between TBA Studios, NCCA, and FDCP to further strengthen the local film industry by delivering and promoting world-class films,” said TBA Studios.

Casting for the movie’s major and supporting roles is currently underway and will be announced soon. In the “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo,” Kapuso actor Benjamin Alves portrayed Quezon.

Chiu teased that the cast will feature names that will surprise and excite audiences and hardcore fans of the “Bayaniverse alike.