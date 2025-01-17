â€˜Not a third partyâ€™: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

‘Not a third party’: Richard Gutierrez speaks up on real score with Barbie Imperial

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, actor Richard Gutierrez revealed more about his rumored relationship with actress Barbie Imperial.

The “Incognito” star said that with him and Barbie, “what you see is what you get.”

Host and entertainment columnist Ogie Diaz sat down with Richard for his YouTube channel where he asked the actor about the two women linked to him: his estranged wife Sarah Lahbati and Barbie Imperial, who has been seen with him on several occasions.

In the middle of their conversation, Ogie asked the real score between him and Barbie since there were several “sightings” of them together but both of them had not yet addressed dating rumors.

“Siguro for now, like gaya nga ng sabi mo, nakikita naman ng mga tao. Doon muna tayo sa what you see is what you get sa amin ni Barbie,” Richard said, without confirming their real relationship status.

Richard said that it all began when they became co-partners in an Alabang gastropub. He and Barbie’s first sighting was during the launch of the said bar.

It was how they got to know each other through meetings and they eventually hangout with their friends and partners.

"And then, doon namin nakilala ang isa't isa. And yun, masaya siyang kasama, enjoy kaming dalawa, and doon na nagsimula,” Richard said.

In the midst of getting to know Barbie, there were those who fanned speculations about overlapping of his relationships with the two women. Richard addressed these speculations and allegations.

"Ang gusto ko lang sigurong i-clarify doon sa mga tao is that si Barbie, walang kinalaman sa paghihiwalay namin ni Sarah.

"Hindi siya third party, hindi nag-overlap. Kasi maraming mga tao, ‘yun nga, mga bashers na nagsasabi na siya ang dahilan. Wala siyang kinalaman,” the actor said.

Richard revealed that when he got to know Barbie, he and his wife Sarah were long separated. He felt the need to address this issue to stand up for Barbie, whom he described as “totoong tao and maalaga.”

"Siyempre kasi parang ang daming nagre-react sa kanya, ang daming mga nag-hate comment sa kanya. So siyempre, kailangan ko siyang protektahan. Kailangan ko rin i-clarify yun, ‘di ba?" Richard said.

Richard revealed that he and Sarah are in the process of having their marriage annulled. They are co-parenting their two sons.

