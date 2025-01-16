Lovi Poe shares updates over Los Angeles wildfires

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe updated her fans about her condition over the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

In her Instagram account, Lovi posted a video showing LA's sky thick with smoke while helicopters were trying to put out the fires.

"The fires have hit LA hard, and it’s tough seeing so much loss. I’ve been watching the sky and hearing helicopters flying back and forth… In times of devastation, like the one we’re witnessing, it’s hard to find the right words," she said.

"Though the road ahead is tough, the community is coming together — helping, supporting, and showing up for one another. It’s a reminder that even in the hardest times, we’re never alone. Even in the darkest times, the city will rebuild and shine again, stronger than before," she added.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), around 150 Filipinos have been displaced by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires and are currently staying in evacuation centers.

“We have about 150 displaced Filipinos. They had to undergo the mandatory evacuation. They are now being housed in evacuation centers,” DFA Assistant Secretary Adelio Angelito Cruz said in an interview with ANC's "Headstart."

Cruz said the Philippine government is working to assist affected Filipinos to secure long-term housing after losing their homes to the fires.

