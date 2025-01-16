^

Entertainment

Lovi Poe shares updates over Los Angeles wildfires

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 11:21am
Lovi Poe shares updates over Los Angeles wildfires
Lovi Poe
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe updated her fans about her condition over the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

In her Instagram account, Lovi posted a video showing LA's sky thick with smoke while helicopters were trying to put out the fires. 

"The fires have hit LA hard, and it’s tough seeing so much loss. I’ve been watching the sky and hearing helicopters flying back and forth… In times of devastation, like the one we’re witnessing, it’s hard to find the right words," she said. 

"Though the road ahead is tough, the community is coming together — helping, supporting, and showing up for one another. It’s a reminder that even in the hardest times, we’re never alone. Even in the darkest times, the city will rebuild and shine again, stronger than before," she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lovi Poe (@lovipoe)

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), around 150 Filipinos have been displaced by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires and are currently staying in evacuation centers.

“We have about 150 displaced Filipinos. They had to undergo the mandatory evacuation. They are now being housed in evacuation centers,” DFA Assistant Secretary Adelio Angelito Cruz said in an interview with ANC's "Headstart."

Cruz said the Philippine government is working to assist affected Filipinos to secure long-term housing after losing their homes to the fires.

RELATEDInigo Pascual, family evacuate from Los Angeles home amid wildfires

LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA

LOVI POE

WILDFIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I have clean conscience': Vic Sotto relaxed amid legal battle vs Darryl Yap

'I have clean conscience': Vic Sotto relaxed amid legal battle vs Darryl Yap

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Veteran comedian Vic Sotto revealed that he is just relaxed amid his on-going legal battle against controversial director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Martin&rsquo;s GF Anj supports his tandem with Pops

Why Martin’s GF Anj supports his tandem with Pops

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
I get kinda senti whenever I see Pops Fernandez and Martin Nievera together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Hilary Duff welcomes Mandy Moore, family amid Los Angeles fires

Hilary Duff welcomes Mandy Moore, family amid Los Angeles fires

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Actress Mandy Moore and her family are staying in the house of fellow Disney alumni Hilary Duff after the former's house burned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neil Gaiman breaks silence on sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

Neil Gaiman breaks silence on sexual assault claims, denies having non-consensual sex

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Author Neil Gaiman has spoken up concernign allegations that he sexually assaulted a number of women, denying any sexual encounters...
Entertainment
fbtw
Multiple women accuse Neil Gaiman of sexual assault

Multiple women accuse Neil Gaiman of sexual assault

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A number of woman have come forward accusing author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marian Rivera reveals her greatest achievement in life

Marian Rivera reveals her greatest achievement in life

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Box-office star Marian Rivera revealed that her family is her greatest achievement in life. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales shares importance of good food in a relationship

Jericho Rosales shares importance of good food in a relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor Jericho Rosales believes that enjoying good food spices up a romantic relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' review: 2 Jim Carreys is twice the fun

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' review: 2 Jim Carreys is twice the fun

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The "Sonic" movies brought great success to both Sega and Paramount, and the recently premiered third film proves how bankable...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aegis to stage 1st concert without Mercy Sunot

Aegis to stage 1st concert without Mercy Sunot

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Aegis will have its first concert without former vocalist Mercy Sunot on February...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with