Jillian Ward 'kilig na kilig' with love team partner Michael Sager

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 9:04am
Kapuso love team Michael Sager and Jillian Ward
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jillian Ward revealed that her new onscreen partner Michael Sager really takes care of her. 

In her interview with the media on the sidelines of the press conference of her new series "My Ilonggo Girl," Jillian said Michael is so attentive and is really trying his best to make her comfortable. 

“Sinasabi ko nga sa mga other interviews ko, may mga times na mahiyain po ako lalo na po ito rom-com talaga, so may mga scenes na kilig na kilig, ganyan,” Jillian said.

“Si Michael po kasi super attentive po siya, like kunwari meron po akong mga paboritong pagkain, mga paborito kong bagay, parang kabisado na po niya lahat, which helps kasi nagiging komportable po ako sa kaniya," she added. 

She said that she's comfortable working with Michael. 

"Talagang kinikilala niya po ako, tapos he really tries to talk to me. Nagme-message po siya, nangugumusta. ‘Yung mga ganu’n," she said. 

“So, nakaka-help po talagang nagre-reach out po siya and kinikilala niya po ako. So, kapag sa eksena parang, ‘Ah okay. Komportable na',” she added. 

GMA Public Affairs kicks off the new year with a tale of love, identity, and transformation as it proudly presents “My Ilonggo Girl,” a regional romantic comedy series premiering from Monday through Thursdays at 9:35 p.m. on GMA Prime.

Headlined by the "Star of the New Generation," Jillian, the series offers an engaging narrative, exploring the fascinating concept of doppelgängers. Jillian takes on a challenging dual role as Tata, a humble Ilongga from the province, and Venice, a glamorous actress. The story unfolds when Tata is thrust into Venice’s world, leading to a series of encounters that forever changes her life.

This marks Jillian’s much-anticipated return to primetime and her debut project with GMA Public Affairs. The award-winning actress expressed gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to portray two vastly different characters.

“I feel so blessed and happy kasi 15 years na ako sa industry pero grabe pa rin ‘yung tiwala sa akin ng GMA, and first time kong magkakaroon ng teleserye with GMA Public Affairs. Nae-excite ako kasi ibang-iba siya sa mga nagawa ko na at marami akong natutunan na bago," she said.

The series boasts of a powerhouse cast composed of both young and seasoned actors that include Teresa Loyzaga, Arra San Agustin, Lianne Valentin, and Arlene Muhlach, alongside talented actors Empoy Marquez, Yasser Marta, Richard Quan, Andrea del Rosario, Vince Maristela, Patricia Ismael, Yesh Burce, youngsters Sabreenika Santos, Geo Mhanna, and veteran actress Carla Martinez.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs, the creative team behind hits like "Lolong 1," "Black Rider," and "Makiling," "My Ilonggo Girl" promises to bring back "kilig" to primetime. The series is based on an original concept by Erwin Caezar Bravo and John Mychal Ferraren, with Bravo as head writer. 

Directing the series is Conrado Peru, supported by a creative team that includes Aeious Asin, John Bedia, Dickson Comia, and Lawrence Nicodemus.

