Paolo Contis afraid of daughters having boyfriends like him

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis admitted that he has fears for his daughters meeting someone like him in the future.

During his guesting in the online show “Your Honor,” Paolo was asked by hosts Tuesday Vargas and Buboy Villar about his daughters.

He has three daughters: two with Lian Paz named Xonia and Xalene; and one daughter from LJ Reyes named Summer.

"You have three girls, one day, mayroong lumapit sa iyo na binatilyo, ‘Tito Pao, kaibigan ko po si Summer, kunwari… okay lang po ba na paminsan-minsan po pupunta po ako dito?’ How will you handle it if one day your daughters come to you?” Tuesday asked Paolo.

“It’s gonna happen anyway at wala kang magagawa," Paolo answered.

“Hindi ka natatakot, Pao, na may makilala rin sila na kagaya mo?” Tuesday responded.

“Actually ayun ang number one na ikinakatakot ko,” Paolo replied.

“How do you handle it?” Tuesday asked.

Paolo answered, “Sasampalin ko agad. Sige, dahil na-open mo na 'yung about sa kids, me as a person, ever since naman, the goal is to be a guy na gusto mong manligaw sa mga anak mo ay katulad mo ng ugali."

“Sadly, you make mistakes, nagkakamali ka. Now, masasabi ko na kung 'yung Paolo mga 10 or 15 years ago, ayun ang ipakilala ng anak ko sa akin, naku! Dyusko, Lord, sasampalin ko talaga 'yon!” he added.

At 40 years old, Paolo said that he is in the process of changing for the better.

“It’s an ongoing process. I cannot say that I have changed pero nandoon ka na sa process ng pagbabago," he said.

“Alam mo ang mga mali mo and tinatama mo na ang mali. I’m 40, and kailangan na 'yun,” he added. — Video from YouLOL YouTube channel

RELATED: Paolo Contis says he's single, confirming split with Yen Santos