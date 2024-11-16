^

Entertainment

Paolo Contis says he's single, confirming split with Yen Santos

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 2:22pm
Paolo Contis says he's single, confirming split with Yen Santos
Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on Nov. 20, 2022.
Paolo Contis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-host Paolo Contis admitted he's currently single, ending months of speculation about his relationship with fellow actor Yen Santos.

Paolo and his "Bubble Gang" co-star Kokoy De Santos were guests on the November 14 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" where toward the end of the show both played by the titular quickfire game.

Boy asked both actors questions they'd answer together, such as if they used dating apps, have pictures of their exes on their phones, been blocked by an ex on social media, cheated, been courted or slapped by a woman, and received an indecent proposal.

When Boy asked Paolo and Kokoy about their respective relationship statuses, both said they were single.

This marked the first time Paolo publicly addressed if he was now single, months after rumors spread he and Yen had split when the latter deleted her birthday greeting for and unfollowed Paolo on Instagram.

Soon after fans noticed that Paolo was also no longer following Yen on Instagram and turned his account private. Yen has yet to address the situation.

The actor confirmed his relationship with Yen in January 2023 though he clarified she wasn't the reason for his separation with ex LJ Reyes. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Mas sikat pa rin kay R': Lolit Solis reacts to Paolo Contis as allegedly 'laos'

