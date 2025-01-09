Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:54 p.m.) — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi were spotted together in La Union.

A video of them crossing a La Union street is trending on different social media sites.

Social media users reacted on the video on X.

RICO BLANCO AND BINI MALOI TOGETHER????? pic.twitter.com/2N2tFRyCFE — mike. (@mikelim_) January 9, 2025

"Grabe connections ni Maloi. Nagulat ako Maloi and Rico Blanco in one frame," another X user posted.

Rico and Maloi, however, were not the only artists in La Union.

As seen on Ben&Ben member Agnes Reoma's Instagram Story, Rico and Maloi are with Agnes, Pat Lasaten, Zild Benitez and Blaster Silonga, to name a few.

"When the plan makes it out of the group chat," Agnes wrote.

The IG story was also shared by Maloi.

