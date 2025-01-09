^

Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 12:42pm
Rico Blanco, BINI Maloi spotted together in La Union
Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi
SheenaArchives via X

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:54 p.m.) — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Rico Blanco and BINI Maloi were spotted together in La Union.

A video of them crossing a La Union street is trending on different social media sites.

Social media users reacted on the video on X. 

"Grabe connections ni Maloi. Nagulat ako Maloi and Rico Blanco in one frame," another X user posted. 

Rico and Maloi, however, were not the only artists in La Union. 

As seen on Ben&Ben member Agnes Reoma's Instagram Story, Rico and Maloi are with Agnes, Pat Lasaten, Zild Benitez and Blaster Silonga, to name a few. 

"When the plan makes it out of the group chat," Agnes wrote. 

The IG story was also shared by Maloi.  

